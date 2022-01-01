ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ky. shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado

By Associated Press, The Messenger
 3 days ago

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal shelter is doing its part to help with recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners.

The Messenger reports the Hopkins County Animal shelter has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since Dec. 11. As of Tuesday, there were still about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats, and animals were still coming in.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

To locate their owners, shelter volunteers are showing photos and talking to neighbors in the areas the animals were found.

#Tornado#Volunteers#Pet Owners#Animal Shelter#Extreme Weather#Ap#Messenger#The Hopkins County Animal#Fox 56 News
