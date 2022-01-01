ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening pushed back

By The Kentucky Enquirer, Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gc6ze_0daf4N4L00

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The reopening date of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Ky., has been pushed back to Jan. 24.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the suspension bridge over the Ohio River has been closed since Feb. 15 and was originally scheduled to reopen in November. But engineers determined that additional repairs were needed, including replacing the expansion joints on the northern approach. The 1867 bridge is now one of several over the river but still regularly carries more than 8,000 vehicles a day.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

A pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge remains open during the repairs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Covington, OH
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Covington, KY
Government
City
River, KY
City
Covington, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspension Bridge#Ohio River#Weather#Uban Construction#Ap#The Kentucky Enquirer#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 56

FOX 56

2K+
Followers
433
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy