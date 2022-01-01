Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening pushed back

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The reopening date of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Ky., has been pushed back to Jan. 24.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the suspension bridge over the Ohio River has been closed since Feb. 15 and was originally scheduled to reopen in November. But engineers determined that additional repairs were needed, including replacing the expansion joints on the northern approach. The 1867 bridge is now one of several over the river but still regularly carries more than 8,000 vehicles a day.

A pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge remains open during the repairs.

