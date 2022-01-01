ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man charged with murder for a shooting on New Years Day

By Elyse Chengery
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKXqF_0daf40qt00

A Fort Myers man is charged with second degree murder after an early morning argument turned to a deadly shooting.

Cape Coral Police officers responded to the shooting at the 4200 block of 20th Place on New Year's Day. When officers arrived, they found one person dead of a gunshot wound.

According to the arrest report, officers took 24-year-old Trace Thomas McDowell into custody.

McDowell was arrested and charged with second degree murder and transported to the Lee County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#New Years Day#Cape Coral Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy