Man charged with murder for a shooting on New Years Day

A Fort Myers man is charged with second degree murder after an early morning argument turned to a deadly shooting.

Cape Coral Police officers responded to the shooting at the 4200 block of 20th Place on New Year's Day. When officers arrived, they found one person dead of a gunshot wound.

According to the arrest report, officers took 24-year-old Trace Thomas McDowell into custody.

McDowell was arrested and charged with second degree murder and transported to the Lee County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m.