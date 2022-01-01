ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBTX FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important January 4 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SBTX

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2022

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Silverback's December 3, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (2) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Silverback securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Silverback class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2200.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 4, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the IPO documents featured and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 (a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers) was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, Silverback had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the IPO documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Silverback class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2200.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbtx-final-deadline-alert-rosen-trusted-investor-counsel-encourages-silverback-therapeutics-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-january-4-deadline-in-securities-class-action--sbtx-301451980.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

