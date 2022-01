Earth's Black Box on Tasmania's west coastEarth's Black Box. Despite technological advancements, our world is not getting better as we realize that each passing day brings us closer to our own extinction. The Sixth mass extinction has already begun and there are plenty of academic papers presenting hard facts of how the world is slowly, but surely coming to an end. Scientists are so sure of it that they have started constructing a black box to record our own extinction if someone or something was to come and visit this doomed planet in the future.

