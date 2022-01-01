ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-02 09:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado. A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...McPherson County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Garfield, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 14:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 3 PM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Holt, Hooker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Hooker; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 29 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, panhandle and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Travel will be very difficult. Visibility of one half mile or less at times is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 AM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds gusting to to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. The strongest winds and worst conditions are expected during the day Wednesday. Conditions will improve late Thursday morning as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. West winds gusting to 50 mph with whiteout conditions expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting snow will occur. The strongest winds and worst conditions are expected during the day Wednesday. Conditions will slowly improve late on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tide anomalies will result in high tides near flood stage and some low lying roads to have water on top of them around the time of high tide. Wave action is minimal, and major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Boothbay Harbor ME MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/12 PM 11.9 2.2 0.8 1 None 05/12 AM 9.8 0.1 0.3 2-3 None 05/01 PM 11.0 1.3 0.2 3 None 06/01 AM 9.8 0.1 0.4 4-5 None 06/02 PM 10.1 0.4 -0.2 3 None 07/02 AM 9.6 -0.1 0.4 2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from Noon Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

