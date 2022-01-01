ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-02 01:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Campbell, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 20:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Campbell; Walworth WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Walworth and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Grant County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GRANT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Arthur, Garden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Garden WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Garden and Arthur Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Arthur, Garden by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southwest Phillips WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brookings, Lake, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brookings; Lake; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brookings, Lake, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Arthur, Garden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Garden WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Garden and Arthur Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind chill advisory means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming and northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Custer, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Custer; Logan WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Logan and Custer Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Stanley WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Stanley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST /11 AM MST/ today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Sully WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Sully County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Hand, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Hand; Hyde WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Hyde and Hand Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
HAND COUNTY, SD

