Earlier this year Steven Spohn hit an incredible fundraising landmark prior to his 40th Birthday; in forming alliances with a lot of creators and gamers globally, along with some welcome support from influential figures, he raised over one million dollars in less than a year and ahead of schedule. It was an indicator of the positives that can be achieved through social media and streaming platforms, a welcome antidote to the problems that can easily be found online. That money is providing a notable boost to AbleGamers, an organisation for which he serves as Chief Operating Officer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO