DOOR COUNTY - Sure seems like most of us are ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and head into a new year with cautious optimism. If you want to join the many others who can't wait for 2022, Door County as always has a number of unique and special events planned for the week from Christmas to New Year's Day, from a 300-pound cherry dropping from the sky to two-legged, relatively hairless "polar bears" dipping into frigid waters. Those events are perhaps even more special this year after most were called off a year ago because of, well, you know what.

14 DAYS AGO