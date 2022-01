Trailing by 14 points at the end of the first Half, 33-19, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team outscored Houlton 31-16 in the 2nd Half to beat the Houlton Shiretowners 50-49 in Houlton on Monday, January 3rd. It was the 2nd consecutive game, that Ellsworth had rallied from a double-digit deficit at the Half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO