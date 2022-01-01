New York’s COVID-19 case count continues to surge

New Yorkers wait in line for a COVID test near Washington Square Park as cases continue to surge in the state. Helayne Seidman

New York’s COVID-19 cases continue to soar, hitting 85,476, the latest state numbers show.

Of the 384,365 test results reported Friday, 22.24 percent came back positive, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

The positivity rate on a seven-day average was 19.79 percent Friday statewide and 20.56 percent in New York City. Only Long Island had a higher rate at 22.69 percent.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also increased to 8,451 Friday statewide with 1,112 people being treated in intensive care units.

Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 88 Friday, including 30 people who were residents of New York City.

Hochul said the state had given out 89,675 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Friday to Saturday.