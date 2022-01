We have reached another "magic" COVID number, and it isn’t good: More than a million new cases per day. For those who may say case numbers don’t matter, there are also more than a hundred thousand hospitalizations. So even though omicron has only about 20 percent the hospitalization rate as delta, since there are five times more cases now per day in the U.S. with omicron predominating, the hospitalization rate is therefore the same or greater.

