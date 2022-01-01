ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

1/1/22: New Year, Slightly New Weather Pattern

By Robert Lindenmuth
 3 days ago

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It was a mild start to 2022, however, many were left with very murky conditions with another day of mostly cloudy skies, patchy drizzle, and fog. The flow of the ocean is to thank for that and we will remain relatively mild through the night tonight, but we will be increasing the chances for showers and periods of steadier rain through the night.

Overnight tonight expects rain to develop and become steady at times. It does look to let up a bit into tomorrow morning, that is when we will start to see a higher risk for freezing rain and sleet to develop, especially north into the Adirondacks. Further north should be all snow by Sunday morning. These are the areas that have a winter weather advisory for late tonight into Sunday evening.

Sunday, our temperatures will start mild, near 40 degrees, but colder air will be working in from the north so temperatures will fall through the afternoon.

Expect rain south of Saratoga Springs through midday before the colder air begins to work in by the afternoon and bring a mix of rain and snow.

By the evening, our temperatures will be below freezing, so watch for slick spots. This also means that any leftover moisture will flip to all snow, even in the Hudson Valley. However, it is looking likely that the moisture left will be limited by this time, so only expecting a coating of snow at best.

However, those of you to the north could pick up some fresh snow. Glens Falls will see close to an inch with progressively more snow the further north you travel into the Adirondacks. Bennington will also have a chance at a coating to about an inch of snow before the precipitation ends. We also will be running the risk for icing, mainly a light glaze up to .2″.

A cold shot of air will invade the northeast for Monday with highs only in the teens and 20s. We remain partly sunny with moderating temperatures through the week, however, we are closely watching the potential for a storm late next week into next weekend, details are limited at this time so not going into specifics, but just mentioning it is something to watch in the week ahead. Behind this potential, it is likely another shot of cold air moves into the northeast to end next weekend and into early the following week. Have a great night and a great Sunday! -Rob

