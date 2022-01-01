Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs International is on the move. The luxury brand plans to relocate its European offices from Paris to London this year.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 At present, Jacobs’ European team and showroom are based in Paris, but due to a growing emphasis on the U.K. business and retail expansion plans there, the company plans to move the offices to London. “As our business in the U.K. continues to strengthen, plans are in place to expand our retail presence in the region and build our European team in London,” a Marc Jacobs spokesman said Tuesday. Marc Jacobs International, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is incorporated in the U.S. Jacobs’ collection launched in 1994 and the business has encompassed ready-to-wear, handbags, fragrance, cosmetics and books. FOR MORE STORIES: Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release Collaboration Collection in Japan Marc Jacobs Finds His Fortune at Bergdorf Goodman After Dark

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO