Westchester County, NY

Westchester County shrink ruined family relationships, suit claims

By Melissa Klein
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5YdI_0daf0MKS00
Ronald Broden began seeing Dr. Boris Rubinstein in 1999 and continued to until 2019. Getty Images/Maskot

A psychiatrist who treated his friends’ son for 20 years soured the man’s relationship with his parents and ruined his inheritance, a new lawsuit charges.

Ronald Broden began seeing Dr. Boris Rubinstein, a Westchester County child psychiatrist, in 1999 when he was 36 to treat depression. Rubinstein and Broden’s mother grew up together in Mexico, and the doctor socialized with Broden’s father, according to the $1 million suit filed in November in federal court in Manhattan.

Broden, 58, claims he felt he wasn’t gaining any benefit from the sessions but continued them until 2019 because “he did not want to offend his family friend,” legal papers say.

Broden also told The Post that he became dependent on anti-anxiety meds Rubinstein prescribed.

During Broden’s years of treatment, Rubinstein would have monthly meals with his Broden’s father — also a psychiatrist — and share “highly personal details” about the son’s treatment, he claims in court papers. Broden said he never gave consent for such disclosure.

When Broden finally decided to end treatment, he sent the shrink “strongly worded emails” with his feelings about his care. The doctor then told him in phone call, “I failed you, I didn’t take proper care of you. I’m sorry. I apologize,” according to legal papers.

In a contentious final session, Rubinstein cursed at Broden in front of his father, who was there, court papers say.

Broden began posting negative online reviews about the psychiatrist, prompting the doctor to visit Broden’s parents and share with them private emails from their son. He also disclosed private details about Broden’s therapy, the suit alleges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6nd2_0daf0MKS00
Ronald Broden’s inheritance will potentially be reduced by $700,000, according to court papers.

He shared the information to get the parents to pressure Broden to take down the negative reviews, legal papers say.

Instead, the already-strained relationship between Broden and his elderly mother was “completely ruined” and she said her son’s inheritance would be reduced by $700,000, according to court papers.

“This is her life long friend. This is a man who’s highly respected,” Broden said. “She holds him in the highest of esteem, which he knew.”

Broden said he filed a complaint about Rubinstein’s conduct with the state Office for Professional Medical Conduct. The agency would not comment.

“The facts of this case underscore the importance of healthcare providers maintaining confidentiality, adhering to best practices when treating a patient. There are consequences for all involved when those lines are crossed,” said Victor Feraru, Broden’s lawyer.

In general, there is no absolute prohibition against psychiatrists treating people they know, said Dr. Rebecca Brendel, president-elect of the American Psychiatric Association.

“The most important consideration is the patient’s best interest and putting the interest of the patient ahead of the interest of the psychiatrist,” Brendel said.

Rubinstein did not return requests for comment.

NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
