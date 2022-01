The Miami Dolphins are out of the playoffs but we can’t point to the Titans game as the reason why. There are plenty of other reasons the Dolphins failed. When looking back on the 2021 season, there will be plenty of highlights that you can point at to say, “yep, that’s one of the reasons”. The Dolphins simply threw this season away long before they faced the Titans on Sunday. They simply climbed back out of the hole they dug.

