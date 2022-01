The 2021 Heisman Trophy race was a toss-up for a lot of the season. However, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wrapped it up after leading a game-tying drive in regulation and winning the Iron Bowl in overtime and following that up by lighting up Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the runner-up, with Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett finishing third. Those two are off to the NFL, but fourth-place finisher C.J. Stroud is not. The Ohio State quarterback will definitely have his eyes set on the award as one of his goals in 2022.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO