Tennis

Without Tsitsipas, Greece loses to Poland at ATP Cup

Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — Greece badly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Tsitsipas had to withdraw with an elbow problem ahead of his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to...

www.recorderonline.com

