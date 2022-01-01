ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Insulin cost has been capped in Kentucky

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFgaq_0daeysAm00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Kentucky law capping the cost of insulin for many residents is going into effect with the new year.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the legislation last March that makes insulin more affordable. It limits the cost to 30 dollars per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians. The cap applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.

Breakthrough diabetes cell transplant gives hope

Kentucky ranks seventh nationally for diabetes prevalence with more than half-a-million Kentuckians suffering from diabetes, including the law’s lead GOP sponsor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast. Dr. Anthony Fauci, for one, said Sunday on ABC that with many infections causing few or no symptoms, “it is much more relevant to focus […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker gives an update on the latest COVID-19 surge

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker gave an update on the latest COVID-19 surge. Governor Pritzker highlighted the record surge in new infections and hospitalizations, but backs off of mandates or bans on elective surgeries, instead leaving decisions to hospital executives. The state warns about pop-up testing clinics scamming people with spotty or non-existent test results. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study. The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Diabetes Care#Kentucky Governor#Kentuckians#Gop#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Hospitalizations in Illinois due to COVID-19 reach record high as omicron surge continues

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 6,294 were hospitalized with Covid-related illness as of yesterday, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.    Covid patients now occupy 25% of all in-use hospital beds in Illinois and account for 41% of patients in intensive care statewide. The surge in hospitalizations comes as the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Job training, attracting remote talent, infrastructure: Holcomb outlines his 2022 priorities for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Expanding broadband access across Indiana, attracting remote workers and providing better access to mental health services are just a few of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plans for 2022. Holcomb announced his administrative and legislative goals for the Hoosier State Monday afternoon. Holcomb’s agenda included five pillars: Economic development Education, training and workforce development Public […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

COVID infections spiking in US Capitol

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. Capitol have skyrocketed, with the seven-day average positivity rate rising from less than 1% to greater than 13%, according to a memo sent to lawmakers Monday from Capitol physician Brian Monahan.
U.S. POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy