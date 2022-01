We wish there was something more positive we could start this off with, but let’s face it, 2021 has been a pretty awful year for PC owners and tech enthusiasts in general. And no, while not the most positive way to kick our Christmas message off, it is an elephant in the room that should be addressed! – For many specific market sectors (most notably graphics cards, gaming consoles, and processors), very little has been in stock, and of what has, it has invariably been overpriced and/or unaffordable to many.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO