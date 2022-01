Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the equestrian show is from noon to 2 p.m. Animal lore swirls through the holidays, and the start of each year, and we look to the old stories, fairy tales, and lasting legends to find out what sort of luck the coming days may bring, depending on which beastie we happen to see while out in nature.

BURBANK, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO