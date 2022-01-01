ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders activate Casey Hayward, Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders have three defensive starters back from the COVID-19 reserve list. The team activated cornerback Casey Hayward and a pair of linebackers —...

leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
Paradise Post

Photos: Ex-Raiders star Khalil Mack selling San Ramon mansion for $2.9 million

Former Oakland Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack is selling his San Ramon, Calif. mansion for $2,888,888, reports Realtor.com. Mack, a former 2014 first-round pick for the Raiders, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s parting with a 3,641 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bath home in the...
SAN RAMON, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Who The Bills Could Face In The Wild Card Round of The Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs for a third consecutive season, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 29-15. Buffalo played a good game on offense, other than the three interceptions that quarterback Josh Allen threw. Two were tipped and the other looked to be a miscommunication with wide receiver Cole Beasley.
NFL
FanSided

3 biggest reasons Colts suffered heartbreaking loss to the Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Entering Week 17, the Indianapolis Colts had three possible paths to clinch a playoff spot. One of the scenarios was beating the Las Vegas Raiders, that didn’t happen. Neither did any of the other two scenarios.
NFL
Hroniss Grasu
reviewjournal.com

Perryman gets off sick bed to lead spirited Raiders defense

INDIANAPOLIS — Denzel Perryman isn’t about to sugarcoat it, COVID-19 delivered a couple of Mike Tyson-like body blows to the Raiders’ Pro Bowl linebacker during the week leading up to Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. “You know, this COVID thing is real,” Perryman said....
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
ClutchPoints

Colts QB Carson Wentz reacts to laying an egg vs. Raiders after dealing with COVID-19

The Indianapolis Colts lost 23-20 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Carson Wentz’s return from COVID-19 protocols. The quarterback spent five days in isolation and he certainly looked like he had missed some time, struggling to really get going. Wentz was 0 for 4 to begin the game and as a whole, the offense looked very out of sync for the Colts, who fell to 9-7 on the year. After the defeat, Wentz reacted to his poor play:
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL

