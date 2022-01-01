ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin’s 3-pointer lifts Wright St. over Green Bay 72-69

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio — Trey Calvin hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give Wright State...

Jolly scores 18, lifts Iona over Marist 69-66

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 18 points to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels edged Marist 69-66 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action. Elijah Joiner, Ryan Myers and Nelly Junior Joseph added 11 points apiece for the Gaels (11-2, 3-0). Jao Ituka had 13 points for the Red Foxes (6-6, 1-2). He missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.
Coach Green needs to rein-in Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s 3-pointers

Nickeil Alexander-Walker went 1-of-7 from 3-point range in the New Orleans Pelicans’ loss to the Utah Jazz last night, something that has pretty much become the norm. NAW is launching the most 3-point shots of his career, just under seven per game, which would be great if he could actually make them.
Eagles move closer to playoff berth by beating Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat Washington 20-16 and moved one step closer to the playoffs. Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble while showing no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, and Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns. Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. Pending other results around the NFL, they could have an NFC wild-card spot locked up by the end of the night. Rodney McLeod picked off Taylor Heinicke in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining to seal it.
Lee scores 32, leads Kansas State over No. 10 Baylor 68-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points and 10 rebounds and helped Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. Kansas State led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears nailing five free throws down the stretch. It’s the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.
LeBron, Monk lead Lakers’ late rally past Kings, 122-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 for their fourth win in five games. LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Buddy Hield added 26 for the Kings, who scored 11 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter before wilting down the stretch of their second loss in five games.
LSU has QB questions in Texas Bowl against Kansas State

LSU looks to extend its winning streak to three games behind interim coach Brad Davis in Tuesday night’s Texas Bowl. Ed Orgeron reached a separation agreement with the team in October and chose not to coach the bowl game, and new coach Brian Kelly has been working to assemble his staff. Quarterback Skylar Thompson returns from an injury to lead Kansas State, which looks to snap a two-game skid. A key matchup will be whoever starts at QB for LSU against Kansas State’s pass defense.
Falcons see promising future as playoff hopes end with loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ slim playoff hopes came to an end with a 29-15 loss at the Buffalo Bills. What’s encouraging is that a youth-laden Falcons roster went down swinging in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter. Atlanta’s depleted defense intercepted Josh Allen three times. It’s on offense where the Falcons fell short. The game was decided when Matt Ryan’s touchdown was reversed by a video review in the fourth quarter, and the quarterback was flagged for taunting. The Falcons close their season by hosting New Orleans on Sunday.
MLB lockout leads Cardinals to cancel winter warmup event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball’s lockout. The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players’ association following the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1. Lawyers for MLB and the union have not met to discuss central economic issues since the lockout began. Players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving a little over a month for an agreement that would allow for a timely start.
