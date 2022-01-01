ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio — Ali Ali had a...

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
Bulls lose key piece for 2-4 weeks

The Chicago Bulls have gotten some tough news as they have found out that Javonte Green has a groin injury and will be out for two to four weeks. This is a tough blow for the Bulls because Green has actually been playing some good basketball this season. When he is on the court, the Bulls are six points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court than when he is off.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
Bulls Back To Full Strength; 7 Game Win Streak Following Second Buzzer Beater From DeMar DeRozan

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls are in good spirits shooting around at the Advocate Center — riding a 7-game win streak, first in the East, and finally back to full strength. “We preach resilience all the time. Billy always talks to us about that. This is a whole team, not just focused on one guy and we all just come in here and try to contribute to win,” said guard Lonzo Ball. Lonzo Ball, the last starter to come off COVID protocols, will play Monday against the Magic. “I had no symptoms, so I was good. Sitting in the house watching the games,...
