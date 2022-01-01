Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls are in good spirits shooting around at the Advocate Center — riding a 7-game win streak, first in the East, and finally back to full strength. “We preach resilience all the time. Billy always talks to us about that. This is a whole team, not just focused on one guy and we all just come in here and try to contribute to win,” said guard Lonzo Ball. Lonzo Ball, the last starter to come off COVID protocols, will play Monday against the Magic. “I had no symptoms, so I was good. Sitting in the house watching the games,...

