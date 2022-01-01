ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA calls up 4th G League ref; Hawks' McMillan in protocols

By TIM REYNOLDS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBLWz_0daeyAmA00
Hawks Cavaliers Basketball Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan gives instructions to players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Tony Dejak)

Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols, on a day where the number of players on the list dropped considerably.

Ref Sha'Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game.

But there were signs that the league may be starting a return to normalcy. By Saturday evening, the number of players in the protocols had dropped back below the 100 mark after rising to around 125 earlier in the week.

A significant number of head coaches, however, remain unable to be at games: Atlanta's Nate McMillan went into the protocols Saturday, the eighth head coach currently on that list and the 11th to deal with a virus-related issue already this season.

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel rejoined his team Friday after a six-game absence and said it was a strain both mentally and physically.

“It’s something I really never want to do again,” Vogel said.

The Hawks took six of what had been their league-high 12 players in protocols off the list Saturday, including Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari.

Among the big names coming off the list Saturday: Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hasn’t played since Dec. 10 — a 10-game absence so far, five with ankle issues and the last five after being put into the protocols.

Doncic is in line now to return Sunday against Oklahoma City. The Thunder placed their leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on the protocols list Saturday.

The NBA has changed its protocols at least twice in recent days after data suggested it could safely shorten the return-to-play plans for those who test positive for the virus, provided that the players are asymptomatic and return multiple test results that meet the league's standards for showing they are no longer contagious.

And it's likely no coincidence that players are now out of the protocols a bit earlier than teams originally anticipated.

“This landscape has been changing pretty consistently for the last two years," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of the league's latest changes to the protocols and the prospects of getting players back more quickly. “In the last month or so, you're just seeing more and more vaccinated, boosted players who are asymptomatic who are sitting out an inordinate amount of time. I think this is a good solution now. It's a good step forward."

Mitchell has worked in the G League since 2018. Her call-up came as the NBA’s referee corps continues dealing with several officials who have either virus-related issues or injuries. So the refs, like most teams, have looked to the G League for help.

Largely because of G League callups, NBA teams saw 544 players get into at least one game in December alone, the most for any month — and any previous season — in league history. The single-season mark entering this year was 540, set last season; the NBA’s total this season entering Saturday was 567.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Nate Mcmillan
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Hawks Mcmillan
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Engaged To British TV Show Host Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. After his shockingly disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, Ben wanted out of Philly. He has requested to be traded multiple times, and has been citing mental health issues...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
78K+
Followers
85K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy