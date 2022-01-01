ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah sees highest single-day COVID-19 infections over New Year weekend

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvk5D_0daexXnQ00

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah health officials are “unofficially” reporting one of the highest single-day counts of new COVID-19 cases. The data is still preliminary but will be confirmed after the holiday weekend.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) provides a daily report on COVID-19 rates that include detailed numbers covering vaccination rates, new infections, deaths, and more. UDOH typically doesn’t provide reports on holidays and weekends, but has released a statement in light of a new surge of cases yet to be confirmed.

On Dec. 31, UDOH reported a high of 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 infections in a single day.

MASK UP: State Epidemiologist recommend swapping fabric masks for surgical or N95 masks

“This would be one of the largest, if not the largest, single-day case count,” officials say. “Omicron is here, and it is on the move.”

This latest figure reflects a concerning trend affecting the world as the contagious Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of new infections.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 265,000 average new cases per day, which is the highest figure on record so far. Amid holiday gatherings and festivities, health officials are concerned the toxic combination will exacerbate infection rates further.

UDOH is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated or have yet to receive a booster dose to do so as soon as possible.

“If you have ANY symptoms, get tested immediately,” says UDOH. “If you test positive, stay home and away from others. And If you’re attending a gathering this weekend, protect yourself and others by wearing a mask.”

To find a testing site, click here. To find a vaccination site near you, click here.

SYMPTOM CHECK: Do you have COVID-19, flu, or a cold? How to tell the difference Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 6

Paul Hansen
3d ago

If it's so bad why are we letting thousands of illegals in over the southern border and they have a choice if they take a vaccination or not

Reply(2)
6
Related
ABC4

Utah approaches new single-day record with over 4.6K new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 656,407 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, and 7 new deaths since Monday. As reported by the Utah Department of Health, there has been an increase of 4,661 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the new work week, nearly approaching the single-day […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah health officials release new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah health officials have released new COVID-19 isolation guidelines on Monday. The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is following the new quarantine guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). UDOH says those who test positive for COVID-19 should: Stay home for five days from the day […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

(AP) – The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Weather#Udoh#State Epidemiologist#N95#Omicron
ABC4

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and […]
U.S. POLITICS
ABC4

Is it ethical to ask about COVID vaccine status?

(ABC4) – Imagine you see a trolley barreling towards five people who are unable to move from the tracks. Luckily, you’re standing next to a lever that can change the path of the speeding vehicle. But unfortunately, there’s one person tied to the alternative track. What is the right thing to do? This question, nicknamed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Utah hospitals welcome first New Year babies of 2022

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The best way to ring in the new year? Welcoming a sweet little one to the world, of course! Cedar City Hospital delivered its first baby of 2022 on New Year’s Day — welcome baby Onyx Lowery! Onyx was born at 7:26 a.m. and weighs 6.5 pounds and is 18.5 […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Frosty temps across Utah, air quality affected due to inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! The day starts off very cold for many of us in the Beehive State with temperatures hanging around the teens and 20s thanks to the cold air that followed our last snowstorm. Starting off the mornings will be downright frigid as we see lows hanging around the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

(AP) – Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope. With coronavirus infections soaring, the return from schools’ […]
EDUCATION
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy