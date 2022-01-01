Utah sees highest single-day COVID-19 infections over New Year weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah health officials are “unofficially” reporting one of the highest single-day counts of new COVID-19 cases. The data is still preliminary but will be confirmed after the holiday weekend.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) provides a daily report on COVID-19 rates that include detailed numbers covering vaccination rates, new infections, deaths, and more. UDOH typically doesn’t provide reports on holidays and weekends, but has released a statement in light of a new surge of cases yet to be confirmed.

On Dec. 31, UDOH reported a high of 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 infections in a single day.

“This would be one of the largest, if not the largest, single-day case count,” officials say. “Omicron is here, and it is on the move.”

This latest figure reflects a concerning trend affecting the world as the contagious Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of new infections.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 265,000 average new cases per day, which is the highest figure on record so far. Amid holiday gatherings and festivities, health officials are concerned the toxic combination will exacerbate infection rates further.

UDOH is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated or have yet to receive a booster dose to do so as soon as possible.

“If you have ANY symptoms, get tested immediately,” says UDOH. “If you test positive, stay home and away from others. And If you’re attending a gathering this weekend, protect yourself and others by wearing a mask.”

To find a testing site, click here. To find a vaccination site near you, click here.

