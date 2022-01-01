Staten Island Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Son on NYE

A woman who claims insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt repeatedly rammed an SUV into her car four years before she was shot dead at the Capitol riot has spoken out about the terrifying ordeal for the first time. Celeste Norris, who was then the girlfriend of Babbitt’s future husband, told the Associated Press that she discovered Babbitt was having an affair with her boyfriend in 2015, so she called Babbitt’s husband to tell him about it. In July 2016, Babbitt allegedly attacked her. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris told AP. “It took me a good 30 seconds to figure out who she was... Just all sorts of expletives, telling me to get out of the car, that she was going to beat my ass.” Babbitt was charged with multiple misdemeanors over the SUV incident. Then, in February 2017, Norris obtained a peace order against Babbitt citing harassment and stalking. “I lived in fear because I didn’t know what she was capable of,” Norris said. “I was constantly looking over my shoulder.” Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police while trying to break through the inner doors of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

