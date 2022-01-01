Staten Island Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Son on NYE

Rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, has been identified as the culprit in a horrific murder-suicide in Temple City, California on New Years Day. When police were called to a domestic disturbance, they were met by three boys who bolted towards them from the house, per the Associated Press. Inside, the boys’ 27-year-old mom was found dead from a gunshot wound beside the body of J $tash. Investigators believe the rapper shot her multiple times before shooting himself. People reports J $tash was not the father of the kids, whose ages range from 5 to 11, though he had been in a relationship with their mom for about a year. It was one of the children, per People, who called 911 to report the unfolding violence though, fortunately, none of the boys were wounded.
A Long Island teacher arrested for allegedly injecting a minor with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been reassigned from the classroom, a school official said, pending the outcome of an investigation. Laura Parker Russo, a science teacher in New York’s Nassau County, is scheduled to appear in criminal court on Jan. 21. Authorities said a 17-year-old had been at Russo’s house on New Year’s Eve when the Herricks High School teacher injected him with what appeared to be a vaccine for the coronavirus. He later went home and told his mother, who said she had not authorized the vaccination, and alerted authorities. The Nassau County Police Department did not say how Russo, 54, obtained a vial. The vaccination appears to have been filmed by another person in the room, who captioned it, “never been so uncomfy in his life.”
A two-time Olympic gold medalist who pleaded guilty last year for his role in the Capitol insurrection allegedly pinned his ex-wife against a wall after their separation, asking if she had “ever heard of marital rape.” The allegations, which swimmer Klete Keller has denied, stem from a bitter child custody trial in October 2020, the details of which were first reported Tuesday by the Los Angeles Times. Keller’s ex-partner, Cari Sherrill, testified at the trial that Keller also told her he had attempted to kill himself after taking out a life insurance policy that covered suicide, a “last resort because… he couldn’t keep a job.” Despite awarding Sherrill sole legal custody, the judge wrote that Keller was “the epitome of a ‘fun’ dad” and was a “fit and proper person to have visitation.” In December 2020, 16 days before he flew to Washington, authorities responded to a report of “custody issues” at Sherrill’s home. In a court filing, Keller allegedly became “ugly, demeaning, and threatening” after arriving for a scheduled visit and realizing that one of his sons wouldn’t leave with him. His “verbal attacks,” according to the filing, continued “throughout the weekend.”
A heroic German Shepherd that police thought was a stray on a highway was actually acting as a rescue dog. It led authorities to the site of its injured owner’s overturned pickup truck the night of Jan. 3. The New Hampshire State Police wrote on Facebook that after two officers responded to a report of the dog on a snow-covered highway, the animal ran away, leading the troopers into Vermont. What they found when it stopped was a broken guardrail and a wrecked pickup truck on one side. “It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” the Facebook post reads. Both the occupants of the truck were hypothermic and seriously injured. The cops transported them to the hospital. The force followed up with: “The brave Tinsley is safe and well.” The dog had not been injured in the crash.
An Arizona couple has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they left their 11-year-old son alone at home to travel out of state. The boy had not attended school for at least two weeks, he told investigators, and had been left with frozen food. Authorities found him by himself during a Dec. 12 welfare check after a caller to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office alleged a child might have been alone on the property for an undetermined length of time. Officials said this week that the boy’s mother had left before Thanksgiving, with the father following her shortly after the holiday. Unable to reach the pair, deputies turned the boy over to Child Protective Services. By the time the parents returned home from their trip, they had been indicted on suspicion of child neglect by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Arrested on Wednesday, the parents are being held on a $100,000 bond each.
Police in Denver were warned nearly a year before last week’s deadly spree shooting that the eventual gunman might be preparing a “devastating” attack. A German man named Andre Thiele told The Denver Post on Monday that he’d contacted police on Jan. 3, 2021, to alert them to the “undeniable possibility” that Lyndon McLeod “may commit a terrorist attack.” Almost a year later—on Dec. 27, 2021—that warning proved true as McLeod gunned down five people in a multi-city rampage before he was shot dead by police. After Thiele came forward, a Denver police spokesman confirmed they had received his tip but said there was “not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time.” Thiele had reportedly read several of McLeod’s books and been part of a chatroom where the author himself sometimes joined the discussion. The German man said he felt compelled to contact authorities after McLeod began to make increasingly frightening comments in the group chat. McLeod named two of his five victims in his books and even described similar attacks, the Post reported.
A California man has pleaded no contest to felony assault after prosecutors said he choked a liquor store employee who asked him to mask up properly, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. Rimmer Cortezgarcia Jr., a 31-year-old DoorDash delivery driver, went to Friends Liquor in San Francisco to pick up an order in March 2020. A clerk who asked him to cover his nose with his mask—as only his mouth was covered—said the order would be canceled otherwise, according to KRON 4 News. Describing Cortezgarcia as “angered” by the request, prosecutors said he “grabbed” the 25-year-old employee by the throat and began strangling him, saying he was going to kill him. The victim was able to escape and summon help. Officers arrested Cortezgarcia outside the store. He could serve up to a year in county jail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March.
A Mississippi police officer has spoken out about the horrifying moment she realized the shooting she responded to last weekend had claimed the life of her own son. WLBT reports that the nightmarish incident happened Sunday morning when Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to reports of a shooting on a quiet street in the city of Hazlehurst. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” said the cop. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?” Her son, 20-year-old Charles Stewart, Jr., was fatally shot in the head. “I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” said Cooley. “It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.” According to WLBT, the case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
David Koechner, known for his roles in The Office and the Anchorman films, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley, California. Koechner, 59, was arrested on Friday afternoon after officers received a call about an erratic driver. When they arrived, Koechner was given a field sobriety test and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a street sign. Koechner’s upcoming comedy tour is slated to begin on Jan. 6, and it’s unclear if the recent DUI arrest will have any effect on the tour.
A woman who claims insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt repeatedly rammed an SUV into her car four years before she was shot dead at the Capitol riot has spoken out about the terrifying ordeal for the first time. Celeste Norris, who was then the girlfriend of Babbitt’s future husband, told the Associated Press that she discovered Babbitt was having an affair with her boyfriend in 2015, so she called Babbitt’s husband to tell him about it. In July 2016, Babbitt allegedly attacked her. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris told AP. “It took me a good 30 seconds to figure out who she was... Just all sorts of expletives, telling me to get out of the car, that she was going to beat my ass.” Babbitt was charged with multiple misdemeanors over the SUV incident. Then, in February 2017, Norris obtained a peace order against Babbitt citing harassment and stalking. “I lived in fear because I didn’t know what she was capable of,” Norris said. “I was constantly looking over my shoulder.” Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police while trying to break through the inner doors of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
The man Britney Spears was married to for 55 hours is back in jail. Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested Dec. 30 in Tennessee for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, a law enforcement source told Page Six on Tuesday. Authorities did not say whom Alexander was allegedly stalking. It marks his third arrest in a year. He was detained at a Nashville airport over a security violation in August. He later called it an “inconvenience,” saying he had ended “up in handcuffs because of something stupid,” allegedly cutting the security line and moving into an off-limits area. He was also arrested on three misdemeanor charges in January, including driving under the influence and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both times, he was held on $2,500 bonds and freed from jail. After the Dec. 30 incident, however, he is being held on a $30,000 bond, a Franklin Police Department spokesperson said. Alexander was married to Spears, a childhood friend, at a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. Spears is now engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari.
Comments / 0