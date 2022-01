From broken water mains to burst kitchen pipes to overloaded power strips, the soon-to-be-here sub-freezing temperatures can cause all kinds of problems. "We call this main-break season, from November to March, we have about half the main breaks of our entire year," said Jaymee Cuti of the Portland Water Bureau. "We look for the public this time of year to be our eyes and ears. So if you notice water spurting out from a crevice in the street, it’s very likely a water main break. And please give us a call and we’ll come out and respond to it. We have emergency crews ready to go, 24 hours around the clock, even on Christmas."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO