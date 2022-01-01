ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid means Adam Hollioake will not be part of England’s coaching team in Sydney

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nhk5S_0daewzzl00

England will prepare for the fourth Ashes Test with a skeleton coaching staff after plans to draft in Adam Hollioake were scuppered by Covid-19.

The former one-day captain, who lives on the Gold Coast, had been asked to join the tourists in Sydney this week after an outbreak of the virus left England short of backroom staff.

But, while both parties were keen, a close contact of Hollioake has subsequently tested positive and he is unable to take up the offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaYwx_0daewzzl00

The 50-year-old had been due to work with players outside only, but with any further spread potentially putting the last two games of the series in doubt, there are tight restrictions on those allowed to join the team environment.

England head coach Chris Silverwood is chief among the absentees, isolating with a family member in Melbourne, while pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness have also tested positive.

That leaves assistant coach Graham Thorpe in charge of the squad this week. He is supported by Nottinghamshire’s Ant Botha and former England wicketkeeper James Foster, but both men are only on part-time consultancy contracts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
SPORTS
The Independent

Exeter awarded 28-0 win after Bath unable to fulfil Premiership Rugby Cup tie

Exeter have been awarded a 28-0 Premiership Rugby Cup third-round win after opponents Bath were unable to field a team due to coronavirus and injuries.The sides were scheduled to meet at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday, December 29, but with the Somerset club’s squad depleted, they did not have enough front-row forwards to start the game.A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said on Monday afternoon: “As the tournament organiser, Premiership Rugby has to rule on all match cancellations. We must determine if the match cancellation is as a result of Covid-19 or due to other factors.“This match was cancelled due to the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner on rainy first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Tests but England’s hopes of reinvigorating their Ashes campaign were blighted by rain on the opening day in Sydney The urn is already gone after the hosts opened up an unimpeachable 3-0 lead in Melbourne last week, but England have pride and places to play for and their opponents are hungry for a whitewash.Bad weather was a constant on day one at the SCG, delaying the start by half-an-hour and interrupting play on three separate occasions as Australia reached 56 for one in 21.4 overs.Broad has had a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Jeetan Patel
Person
Graham Thorpe
Person
Adam Hollioake
The Independent

Exeter’s Jack Nowell starting to reap rewards of fitness drive

England international Jack Nowell has cut out alcohol and lost around 10 kilos in weight as part of his drive to help stay injury-free.The Exeter wing last played Test rugby during England’s 2019 World Cup campaign.He missed a chunk of last season after undergoing surgery on damaged toe ligaments and has also suffered hamstring problems during a frustrating period in his career.But Nowell is showing signs of recapturing top form, impressing during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.“I feel I am getting there,” said Nowell, who has won 34 England caps and played in two Tests for the British and...
SPORTS
The Independent

What TV channel is the fourth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to avoid another Ashes whitewash against Australia as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney. With England already condemned to an embarrassing defeat in just 12 days of plays after collapsing to a loss in the third Test, they at least have the opportunity to restore some pride with by ending their 11-year wait for a Test victory on Australian soil. Australia look odds-on to secure another victory, however, and pile further pressure on England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood. Silverwood will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team and is isolating with mild symptoms but his is just the latest in a widespread raft of positive results around the wider Test match environment.Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood five of their travelling family contingent, match referee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Joe Root confident adversity can bring his England side closer together

Joe Root believes the combination of Ashes defeat and Covid complications could bring his England side together in adversity.Any hopes of reclaiming the urn were left behind in 2021 after heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne and the new year has hardly done much to lift the gloom ahead of Wednesday’s fourth Test.Instead, the backroom team has been stretched to breaking point in Sydney by the enforced absences of head coach Chris Silverwood Jon Lewis, Jeetan Patel and Darren Veness – all of whom are isolating with the virus.Even when England sent for cavalry, in the shape of...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid#Skeleton
The Independent

Davy Propper: Former Brighton midfielder retires at 30 after ‘losing love for the game’

Former Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement at the age of 30, saying he does "not feel comfortable in the world of football".Propper, who won 19 Holland caps, returned to PSV Eindhoven last summer after a four-year spell with Brighton during which he made 121 appearances for the Sussex club.He says he "lost the love for the game" in the time away from his homeland and that when he returned he "hoped to rediscover the joy...but it was not to be."In a statement on PSV's official website on Tuesday, Propper said: "I made the final decision to call...
SOCCER
The Independent

What you missed on day one of the fourth Ashes Test

England took two late wickets to earn a foothold in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney as Australia dodged the showers to reach 126 for three on day one.Stuart Broad continued to act as David Warner’s nemesis when he marked his return to the side with a familiar looking dismissal against the left-hander.But Australia were building a strong foundation until late breakthroughs from James Anderson and Mark Wood dragged them back towards parity.Magic numberEngland’s longest serving Test captainsJoe Root (60)Sir Alastair Cook (59)Michael Atherton (54)Michael Vaughan (51)Sir Andrew Strauss (50)Joe Root broke an England leadership record when he walked...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashley Giles warns ‘everything will be on the table’ when assessing England’s Ashes defeat

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men’s cricket, has apologised for the manner of the team’s Ashes defeat but warned a mass clearout at the top will not solve deeper rooted issues.Giles says the England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a thorough inquest into the failings of the trip after the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart but, having surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over 12 largely depressing days of cricket, he was quick to say sorry to fans.“Being here now in this position, I absolutely feel the responsibility of losing this Ashes series,” he said,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

RFL to tell clubs to fulfil fixtures or forfeit them in event of Covid outbreaks

Clubs will be ordered to forfeit matches in the event of Covid outbreaks in 2022 under new rules being prepared by the Rugby Football League.The governing body has written to all clubs informing them that failure to fulfil a fixture in the new season will result in the match being awarded to the opposition with a score of 48-0.The changes, which are still to be ratified by the RFL board, come after the governing body agreed that final league positions should no longer be determined by points percentage.The move is as an attempt to return to the previous norm where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mark Wood glad to see Stuart Broad crack ‘tough nut’ David Warner in fourth Test

Mark Wood praised Stuart Broad’s ability to crack Australia’s “tough nut” David Warner as England’s bowlers fought hard on day one of the fourth Ashes Test.Just 46.5 overs were possible amid multiple rain delays at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but by keeping the hosts to 126 for three England were able to reflect on perhaps their best day yet in a mostly miserable tour.That is set against a fairly low bar but, after losing the toss and being asked to bowl first on a pitch that offered only gentle assistance, this was a show of much-needed resilience.James Anderson dismissed Marcus...
SPORTS
The Independent

England fail to snare a wicket in rain-affected opening session in Sydney

England were unable to take a wicket in a rain-reduced opening session of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney Desperate to put up a performance after losing the urn in an innings defeat at Melbourne, England lost the toss and were invited to bowl first under gloomy skies at the SCG.But David Warner and Marcus Harris held the fort well to reach 30 without loss in 12.3 overs, spread across two passages of play between showers.We will bowl first at the SCG! #Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 4, 2022With a tinge of live grass on the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Calls to hold Six Nations in one country backed by Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter believes that playing this season’s Six Nations in one country has “got to be better than cancelling it”.The tournament is due to kick off in Dublin and Edinburgh on 5 February, but currently finds itself shrouded in uncertainty.Under current Welsh Government restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic and its Omicron variant, Wales would have to play scheduled home games against Scotland, France and Italy behind closed doors.The Scots are in a similar position for games at Murrayfield, while it has been reported that Wales could consider moving their Principality Stadium fixtures against Scotland, France and Italy to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jackson Wray fractured his skull during Saracens’ victory over Northampton

Saracens have revealed that back-row forward Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during their Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton on Sunday.The 31-year-old went on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola in a game that Saracens won 30-6.In an injury update posted on the club’s official website, Saracens said that Wray would be “seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints”.Wray has made more than 250 first-team appearances for the club.Saracens’ latest Premiership victory – their eighth from 11 starts this season – kept them in second place, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Leicester. Read More Calls to hold Six Nations in one country receive backingNovak Djokovic could be sent home from Australia over vaccine exemptionArsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy