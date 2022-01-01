Victim In Lawrence Shooting On New Year’s Eve Identified As 22-Year-Old Jamil Celladiya
LAWRENCE (CBS) — A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed on Pearl Street in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve. The woman has been identified by police as Jamil Celladiya of Lawrence.
Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area after someone called saying gunshots were fired.
Poilce later found Cellediya with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.
