Victim In Lawrence Shooting On New Year’s Eve Identified As 22-Year-Old Jamil Celladiya

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed on Pearl Street in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve. The woman has been identified by police as Jamil Celladiya of Lawrence.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area after someone called saying gunshots were fired.

Poilce later found Cellediya with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

