Potential future QB target emerges for Clemson

The Clemson Insider has outlined a new potential quarterback target in the 2024 recruiting class for Clemson.

There are four quarterbacks — Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill, S.C.) four-star Jadyn Davis, Burleson (Texas) four-star Dylan Raiola, Chapin (S.C.) four-star Jayden Bradford and The Loomis Chaffee School (Fiskdale, MA.) Dante Reno — that has been linked to Clemson since the onset of the recruiting period for the sophomore class.

The Tigers have started to express interest in Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN.) QB Braden Graham. If his school sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the teammate of another Clemson target in 2024 four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley.

“I got a bunch of their coaches that follow me on Twitter and my 7-on-7 coach — he’s my recruiter — he’s been pushing my name a lot to [Clemson] recently and they’ve been getting some word back on me getting on a visit this summer and coming down to a camp,” Graham told TCI last week. “Just get down to the facilities, so I can throw in front of them, to show I’m worthy of being able to play at that high of a level.”

Graham hasn’t had any direct contact with Clemson’s coaching staff, that’s been down through his 7-on-7 coach, who has spoken with both Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Though, he indicated to TCI that he should be getting on the phone with a staff member in the near future.

“I’ve just gotten back that they’re interested in me and I like the way that I’ve been playing and that they want me to get down on a visit, so I can see them in person and throw in person,” he said. “That’s kind of the way everything is going with quarterbacks now. You gotta throw in person. They like your tape, obviously, but with quarterbacks, it’s not as easy as watching your film and offering you.

Graham was able to throw in front of the coaches from the University of Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss. It’s how the pro-style quarterback was able to rack in his first three offers.

He’s looking forward to getting down to the Dabo Swinney Camp and doing the same thing there.

“I’ve got a ton of places I’m gonna be going to over the camp season and visiting different spots and just trying to figure out what I like in a college,” Graham said. “Clemson definitely is a high-profile place and they hold their guys to a high standard.

“My teammate — Kaleb Beasley — has been down there a few times and he’ll tell you first hand that it’s a different environment. I’m excited to go down there and experience it. It’ll definitely be fun to go down there and have a visit.”

In any event, Graham is looking forward to meeting Streeter. Funny enough, Clemson’s offensive coordinator’s nephew goes to a school down the street from Graham and he’s known him his whole life. They’ve been friends since Graham was a third-grader and wouldn’t you know, he’s a talented quarterback too.

As we know, that sophomore season can be a pivotal turning point for the recruitment process and development of a young quarterback. With that said, how did Graham feel like he developed as the season went on?

“My sophomore season went pretty good,” he said. “I developed much more from freshman to sophomore year. I showed lots of power, I gained a lot of power. I was able to make more plays, extend plays and be more of an athlete. I was beat up the whole year as a freshman and I was able to keep the team going and keep driving us to win.”

How would Graham describe himself as a player to those who have never seen him play before?

“I’m a quarterback that is very detailed,” Graham said. “I expect a lot out of my guys, but I also push them and love them up at the same time. I got a talented arm. Accuracy is my thing. I can hit any throw on the field at any moment and I can extend plays and make plays downfield.”

