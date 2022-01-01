ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Liquid Lipsticks | 2021 Editor's Favorites

temptalia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just under 90 shades reviewed this year, there was some variety to choose from, but definitely not a standout year for liquid lipsticks, especially matte ones!. If you’re unfamiliar with how I like to do my year-end favorites, here’s the low down: I pull from the products I reviewed in...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Ulta Beauty’s Love Your Skin Event Includes 50% Off This Kylie Cosmetics Fave

Say goodbye to any skin care issue that has plagued you through 2021 because Ulta Beauty’s 2022 Love Your Skin Event is here. For the brand’s first sale ahead of and during the new year, some of your favorite brands like Mario Badescu, Peter Thomas Roth, and bareMinerals are going to be wildly discounted. 2022 is about to be the most hydrated, glowing, and healthy-skin-filled year yet if Ulta has any say in the matter. That’s one new year's resolution I’m knocking off right off the bat.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

White Nail Polish Is Always a Vibe—Here Are the 20 Best in Existence

Nail trends come and nail trends go, but one thing is for sure: White nail polish is a forever mood. For decades, it's been one of those nail shades that are almost too good to be true. It fits the bill all year long (that Labor Day rule is totally outdated), it's appropriate for any occasion, and it looks good on everyone. What more could you want out of a nail polish?
SKIN CARE
Allure

Everything You Need to Know About Sephora’s 2022 Beauty Insider Birthday Gifts

On my birthday, I do at least two things in no particular order. One: I eat some cake (duh!). Two: I shop at Sephora to snag an item or two that's been on my wishlist for a while — along with choosing my Beauty Insider birthday gift, of course. And now, with the start of a new year around the corner, the beauty retailer is giving all Beauty Insiders something to look forward to by revealing all of 2022's birthday gift offerings.
MAKEUP
coveteur.com

This Year’s Top Nail Art Trend Is the Successor to Crackle Polish

This gives each mani a one-of-one finish. “Blooming gel has a mind of its own,” Nguyen explains, “sometimes you want it to look a certain way and it decides to look completely different. Either way, the outcome is always amazing and you have to expect to not be able to do the exact same blooming gel design twice.”
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plum#Mac Spicy Pimenta Retro
temptalia.com

Kosas 10-Second Gel Watercolor Eyeshadows Back for Spring 2022

Lightweight cooling formula lets you play with soft diffused color and layer for more vibrance. Dimensional neutrals with a little extra something for a sexy-without-trying mood + a pretty sheen (glitter-free!). Goes with any look from sweatpants to second martinis. 10-Second Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow, $15.00 (New, Permanent) See all of...
MAKEUP
27 First News

Best NYX lip liner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to intensify the color or prolong the wear time of your lipstick — or just help define your lips — a lip liner can come in handy in your makeup bag. NYX lip liners are some of the most versatile on the market, making them perfect for makeup beginners and experts alike.
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

The 10 Best Hair Straighteners for Every Hair Type and Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Choosing the correct hair straightener for your hair type is important if you want to keep your strands healthy long-term—after all, too much heat can cause breakage and dryness. How can you know which device is right for you? Despite a sea of options, there are a few ways to narrow it down. According to celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the first two elements to consider before picking a tool are your hair's texture and its current state. From there, decide between the two most common iterations—ceramic or titanium—which heat up differently. The former, he says, heats hair from the inside and are less harsh, while the latter reaches higher temperatures and can be more damaging, depending on your skill level.
HAIR CARE
In Style

I'm a Beauty Writer, and This Lip Balm Is One of the Best I've Ever Tried

When I tell people that I test skincare for a living, they assume that I apply creams and serums to my skin all day, and they're not wrong. I spend a lot of time testing new formulations and products so you don't have to disrupt your skin, hoping to find your next skincare favorite for your routine. This month, multiple lip balms ended up on my desk — after all, it is the season for dry, chapped lips. Even though I have a favorite lip chap that I've used for the last five years, this one from the luxury brand Le Labo earned an instant spot in my makeup bag.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Longevity
WGNO

How this $19 lipstick from Mac became my go-to

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a holiday look like a satisfying swipe of the perfect lipstick. I love lipstick in pretty much any shade and finish, but for the holidays, my go-to is a classic matte red. My favorite, Mac Matte Lipstick, combines vibrant pigmentation and long-lasting, non-drying coverage at […]
MAKEUP
Telegraph

The hidden meaning behind the Queen’s ‘resilient red’ lipstick

The Queen chose red lipstick to record her annual Christmas broadcast from the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. We are used to seeing Her Majesty in bright colours, from her hats and garments to her lip colours, and there's no doubt each shade and accessory worn is carefully chosen to depict the mood and intention she wishes to convey.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

I'm a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 15 Favorite Places to Shop for Clothes Online

I hate to admit it, but even when I'm out of office, it's rare that I'm fully logged off or not thinking about work. It comes with the territory of being a fashion editor; the smallest of tasks, such as scrolling through TikTok or cleaning out my closet, tend to spark inspiration for a story. I'm also always 'shopping' in some way, shape, or form, whether that means compiling a list of recommendations, working on styling a photo shoot, or snagging something I simply must have in my closet.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

15 Excellent Beauty Markdowns We Spotted at Colourpop's End-of-Year Sale

Although it might feel like a total blur, 2021 is officially coming to a close, which means now's the time to reflect on the past 365 days and get started on your list of resolutions for the new year. One beauty resolution in particular worth making? Upgrading your range of makeup and tool staples—which can easily be done before the ball drops thanks to Colourpop's super rare end-of-year sale. Now through December 31, the brand is offering up to 25 percent off on their bevy of artist-level eyeshadow palettes, brush sets, lipsticks and more to help prepare your rotation for 2022. Here, we've rounded up the 15 essential Colourpop products to snag this month before the sale comes to a close on New Year's Eve.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Must-Haves that Stayed Favorites 2021

2021 was a very utilitarian year for me, because it was the hardest year for me–I am fortunate enough that my hardest/worst year on-record is by no means that bad, it’s just relative to what I’ve experienced thus far. Mellan, my heart-dog, passed away on January 12th, 2021, which set the tone for the year and dictated a lot of my beauty rituals and routines.
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Pigmented Lipglosses | 2021 Editor's Favorites

Next up, my favorite more pigmented glosses from what I reviewed this past year (just over 70 shades in total for gloss). This is another short ‘n’ sweet list of top picks!. If you’re unfamiliar with how I like to do my year-end favorites, here’s the low down:...
MAKEUP
WWD

The Best Eyeliner Brand According to Stacey Bendet, Queen of the Black Smokey Eye

Click here to read the full article. “I call Inglot the ride or die eyeliner,” said Stacey Bendet. The Alice + Olivia chief executive officer and creative director has on her signature beauty look, a dewy face and jet black smokey eye. She’s been perfecting the routine since her teenage years, and for the last five years, Inglot — the Polish cosmetics company — has been her go-to. She uses the brand’s black eyeliner, black gel pot and black pencil.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “It’s...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Gone Matte Mega Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Gone Matte 30-Pan Shadow Palette ($34.00 for 0.92 oz.) is a new, all-matte eyeshadow palette that has 30 shades. To my eye, they read as more desaturated neutral shades, though that doesn’t mean they’re all ultra-pale. Each column has a more distinctive color going from peach/copper to taupe/gray.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Highlighters (Over $15) | 2021 Editor's Favorites

Like with blush, there were more cream and liquid highlighters released in 2021 with less new powder releases. Out of just over 100 single highlighters I reviewed, you’ll find 14 of my very favorites shown below. If you’re unfamiliar with how I like to do my year-end favorites, here’s...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

From Mint to Emerald, Here Are the 5 Most Photogenic Shades of Green Nail Polish

No matter how you feel about it—whether you're drawn to it or not—green nail polish is having a moment. It's having more than a moment, actually. It's been trending for a while now and in every shade under the sun. Personally, I love green nail polish. So humor me, if you will, as I'd like to make a case for it. Here it goes. Green nail polish is unexpected. It's eye-catching. It's confident. And depending on whether you choose a subtle sage green or a striking slime shade, it can fit any situation and aesthetic.
SKIN CARE
temptalia.com

ColourPop By the Rosé Collection Swatches

ColourPop By the Rosé Collection is a new collection that debuts later today (at 10AM PT) and includes a new eyeshadow palette, three cream blushes, three cream eyeshadows, and three lipglosses. Here are swatches!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy