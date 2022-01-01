Liquid Lipsticks | 2021 Editor's Favorites

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Choosing the correct hair straightener for your hair type is important if you want to keep your strands healthy long-term—after all, too much heat can cause breakage and dryness. How can you know which device is right for you? Despite a sea of options, there are a few ways to narrow it down. According to celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the first two elements to consider before picking a tool are your hair's texture and its current state. From there, decide between the two most common iterations—ceramic or titanium—which heat up differently. The former, he says, heats hair from the inside and are less harsh, while the latter reaches higher temperatures and can be more damaging, depending on your skill level.

HAIR CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO