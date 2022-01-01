ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Cup or no Cup, it's time to appreciate Flyers forward Claude Giroux's sustained greatness

By SAM CARCHIDI The Philadelphia Inquirer
Atlantic City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaude Giroux may be playing the final few months of his epic Philadelphia Flyers career. The fact he may not be here much longer has nothing to do with his production, of course, because the soon-to-be 34-year-old forward is showing no signs of slowing down. It has everything to...

