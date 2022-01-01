ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Top Video Games and Release Dates for January 2022

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sorry to say that January 2022 offers no reprieve for those hoping to work through their backlog before the new year delivers great games. You’ve got maybe a week or so before this month’s must-plays start dropping, so let’s hope Santa’s sack was heavy with gaming gift...

lakebit.com

Top video game controversies of 2021

There have been plenty of video game-related controversies this year. The Abandoned controversy involving game designer Hideo Kojima kept gamers busy this year, while Mass Effect Legendary Edition, despite being a great remaster of the original trilogy of Mass Effect games, was also controversial. Plus, a mini-game in Ubisoft’s blockbuster Far Cry 6 got people arguing this year too… And without further ado, here follows a list of the top video game controversies of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Evil Dead The Game: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Evil Dead: The Game looks to be an action-packed, blood-soaked good time with everyone’s favorite horror icon Ash Williams. This is all the latest news on the game’s release date, available platforms, and trailers. Despite the cancellation of the Ash vs the Evil Dead TV series, the hit...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Tom Clancy
Game Informer Online

It's Time For Sports Video Games To Abandon The Annual-Release Model

I've been covering sports games for more than a decade now, and I've been playing them for nearly three times that long. Whenever I talk to anyone about the latest middling entry in Madden NFL or NBA 2K, the first question I always receive is, "Should I buy this one if I already own last year's?" I used to have to think more about whether I'd recommend a sports gamer pick up the latest iteration, but over the last several years, the games have felt just that way: iterative. Now, my answer is always, "How important is [this year's tentpole feature] to you? How important is having the latest rosters?" If even one of those is wishy-washy, my answer is either "Wait for a sale" or "Just play last year's game." This song and dance has only become more noticeable as the years have continued.
MLB
VentureBeat

Sony unveils PlayStation VR 2 with a new Horizon game

Jim Ryan, head of Sony’s PlayStation business, unveiled Sony’s new PlayStation VR 2 technology today at CES 2022. Ryan said the PSVR 2 is the official name, and it will have new controllers dubbed PSVR 2 Sense Controllers. It will have new sensory features, enhanced controls and tracking, and greater visual fidelity, Ryan said.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and Smyths Toys could restock – how to get a console

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Gaming#Playstation Plus
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 on sale from GameStop this afternoon: new bundle and price

As announced on the Twitch GameStop TV channel, GameStop Italia will go on sale on the afternoon of Thursday 9 December new PlayStation 5 stocks: Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 restock. The chain will go on sale at 5pm a bundle that includes PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony confirms next virtual reality headset will be called PlayStation VR2

Sony has confirmed the new virtual reality headset it is building to work with the PlayStation 5 will be the second generation of its PlayStation VR device.PlayStation VR2 will take virtual reality gaming “to a whole new level”, the company said, introducing an ultra high definition 4K HDR display inside the headset.A new set of controllers is also being created to go with the headset, while new sensory features including eye-tracking, headset feedback such as vibrations and 3D audio are being introduced too.“PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re more than a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply-chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Alienware Concept Nyx Wirelessly Streams Games to All Your Home Devices

While a household of gamers might sound like the multiplayer’s nirvana, the reality can be far from ideal. With great engagement comes great Wi-Fi bandwidth use and more than a few headache-inducing lag-times, but Alienware may have just turned the tables. At CES 2022, the PC gaming brand unveiled Concept Nyx, a new technology that allows you to stream wirelessly to a variety of screens at home, swapping displays and even stream multiple games at once.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland Swings Into Sony’s CES Press Conference to Preview New ‘Uncharted’ Clip

Tom Holland appeared at Sony’s CES press conference to help film-studio chair Tom Rothman preview Uncharted, which stars Holland as video game adventurer Nathan Drake. During his appearance, the actor introduced a new death-defying clip from the movie, in which Nathan finds himself dangling from a cargo plane as he fights off bad guys to make his way back aboard the craft. “We created a film that has a lot of heart, that pays respect to the games, but also gives fans and people that love the games something new and something refreshing,” said Holland. “It’s interesting in these big action...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X UK stock - live: Microsoft’s console is still available at Currys and Smyths

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys in store and Currys online. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is more than a year old, but a global shortage of components coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in 2020.December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out online.When new consoles appear,...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure as the lone blockbuster to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. It now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic...
NFL
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS

