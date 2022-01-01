ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Subaru WRX's improved handling and steering shine in sporty compact sedan

By Mark Phelan
INFORUM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew steering and suspension give the new 2022 Subaru WRX compact performance sedan the best combination of handling and comfort yet as the legendary all-wheel-drive sportster begins its fifth generation. The horizontally opposed four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine grows a full 20%, from 2.0L to 2.4L, but output is nearly...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

2022 Subaru WRX, LMDh race cars, 2023 Maserati Grecale: The Week In Reverse

We drove the 2022 Subaru WRX, BMW and Porsche teased their LMDh race cars, and the 2023 Maserati Grecale was spied. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Subaru WRX and found the sports sedan cops a new attitude. A new platform, softer suspension tune, new turbo-4, and dramatic bodywork add up to a more mature experience for WRX buyers. Despite the changes the WRX still fulfills its mission better than ever.
CARS
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2022 Subaru WRX: First Reviews Are In, Is It Any Better Than Its Predecessor?

The first reviews of the 2022 Subaru WRX have hit the web, providing us with our first chance to see what the new car is all about. For the first time in the WRX’s history, this new model shares no body panels with the Impreza, nor does it share any of its powertrains with the Impreza. This is good news and will make owners feel like they are driving something special, rather than a beefed-up Impreza.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Motor1.com

Subaru STI E-RA Electric Concept Heading To Tokyo Auto Salon With WRX STI Concept

Subaru will be taking the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon by storm next month with the unveiling of several sporty concepts. Chief of which will be the STI E-RA "for the carbon-neutral era," which tells us it will do without an internal combustion engine and embrace a purely electric powertrain. The showcar will signal the launch of an internal project to develop a high-performance EV, which should eventually come to fruition.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2023 Subaru WRX STI Will Probably Look Something Like This

Subaru announced today it plans to bring a total of five vehicles, including four STI-branded concepts, to next year's Tokyo Auto Salon. Among them is a very production-looking WRX S4 STI concept and an all-electric concept called the STI E-RA. The company says the car above is based on the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Subaru WRX Has a Crossover Engine You’re Going to Love

Subaru made tweaks to the engine to improve response. Put down your torches and pitchforks. Today, ladies and gentlemen, we’re going to talk about the crossover engine that’s in the brand new 2022 Subaru WRX. Yes, Subaru put a filthy SUV motor in our beloved (albeit controversial) WRX. But really, that’s a good thing. We’ll explain, we promise. Don’t go flying off the handle with all the new WRX hate just yet.
CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru WRX Preview

The 2022 Subaru WRX goes on sale early next year. The 2022 Subaru WRX promises even better performance from the original rally-inspired compact. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru WRX? What does it compare to?. The redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX is a performance four-door sedan inspired by rally...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Impreza#Vehicles#Wrx#Cvt
Road & Track

Why the 2022 Subaru WRX Has Those Controversial Black Plastic Fender Flares

There have been a lot of mixed responses to the fifth-generation Subaru WRX's design. Those who can't seem to stomach it mostly appear to take issue with the new-for-2022 unpainted black plastic fender flares at all four corners. Subaru claims there's a good reason for the styling choice. Road &...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

It's Time We Stop Calling The Subaru WRX A Rally Car For The Road

I can already see hear the stampede and see the vape clouds on the horizon as Subaru fanboys start hunting me down, but I'm going to come out and say it. Your 2022 Subaru WRX is not a rally car for the road. Heck, it isn't even a rally car at all. The embargoes lifted earlier this week on the first driving impressions of the all-new Subaru WRX, the second generation since the moniker went standalone after being offered as a performance trim on the Impreza for little more than two decades. All across the internet I saw headlines calling it a "rally car for the road", and it got me thinking, when last did I hear or see anything about Subaru competing in the World Rally Championship? You know, the pinnacle of rallying where the original WRX and WRX STi made themselves famous?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Subaru WRX Doesn’t Top This List of the Best Cheap AWD Sedans and It Should

The 2022 Subaru WRX is one of the best cheap AWD sedans right now. Don’t give in to the hate, the new WRX drives like it should. For those of you still on the fence about Subaru’s latest, we don’t blame you. People hate the Subaru WRX because it tricks your eyes. That’s all down to the plastic body cladding, easily the most-hated aspect of the new WRX. But maybe we should lower the pitchforks. Maybe the 2022 Subaru WRX doesn’t deserve all the negative press, and maybe it should be further up this list.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Things You Should Know About The Subaru WRX

Before the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, the Golf R, and the Ford Focus RS came another crazy fast all-wheel-drive take on a family car. The Subaru Impreza WRX, now simply the Subaru WRX, was a pivotal car for Subaru and a pivotal point for car culture. For Subaru, it put the brand's logo on the map worldwide through its success in rallying and, for car culture, it brought a new type of performance to the road. It showed you didn't need to be a supercar to be fast, and that you didn't need to be slow to be affordable and practical. And the icing on the cake was an all-wheel-drive system that could tackle any loose surface, just like the rally car. Now, it's sold as a separate model from the Impreza but still holds true to the recipe of a turbocharged boxer engine, an all-wheel-drive system, and a ton of practicality. Having just driven the new WRX and with a new WRX STI imminent, here's everything you need to know about the WRX.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

There's Science Behind The 2022 Subaru WRX's Fugly Fender Flares

The Subaru WRX has never been a classically beautiful car, but fans across the world have overlooked, and in some cases fallen in love with, the look of this feisty AWD Japanese sports car. In its current form, the WRX looks arguably better than ever before, but the reveal of the 2022 model has some people up in arms. Why? Just look at those black plastic fender flares. Some have already fixed the issue in digital renderings, and the fact that a WRX wagon might be on its way has settled some angry feelings, but few actually know why they're there in the first place, so allow us to enlighten you.
SCIENCE
Jalopnik

2021 Staff Pick: The 2022 Audi A3 And S3 Are A Celebration Of The Endangered Compact Sedan

We’ve shared some of 2021's most read posts in our Best of 2021. Now, we’re sharing a few that our staffers think are worth a second look. These are our 2021 Staff Picks. Audi is soldiering on with compact sedans in the American market now that it’s released the new A3 and S3. I should say bravely soldiering on because in 2021, the sedan is either dead or dying.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Doug Demuro Likes the 2022 Subaru WRX More Than He Thought

The 2022 Subaru WRX improves much with little change. Doug DeMuro is impressed by the power delivery of the new model. The WRX’s Outback-derived enigne is actually a good thing. This is it, folks. The embargo on the most controversial Subaru in recent memory has finally lifted. Journalists were...
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru’s 4 Top Models Coming in 2022 And Why They Are Significant

Four significant Subaru models are coming in 2022. Check out the new 2023 Subaru Solterra, refreshed 2023 Outback, next-generation 2023 Crosstrek, and 2023 WRX STI. Subaru of America will bring one all-new model, two remodels, and an essential refresh for customers in 2022. The first-ever all-electric 2023 Subaru Solterra, the refreshed 2023 Outback, the next-generation 2023 Crosstrek, and the 2023 WRX STI are all significant models for the Camden, N.J. automaker. Check out each new model and the red links for complete details on each new model.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Toyota Supra, Subaru STI E-RA, new Batmobile: Today's Car News

The new model year sees a special-edition Toyota Supra exclusive to North America. Called the Supra A91-CF Edition, just 600 are available and each of them will feature a fully functional aero kit made from carbon fiber. Subaru has teased a concept car set for a reveal at the 2022...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Subaru WRX, 2024 BMW 5-Series, Flying Mustang: This Week's Top Photos

A redesigned Subaru WRX has arrived for the 2022 model year, and we've tested it. The compact performance sedan features an evolutionary look but boasts both a new platform and powertrain. Dodge launched a range of performance parts under the Direct Connection banner. There are parts for the driveline, powertrain...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy