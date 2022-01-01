Long GBP/JPY: Top Trade Q1 2022

The Federal Reserve made one thing abundantly clear at the end of its December meeting: the U.S. economy is moving toward tighter monetary policy amid upside inflation risks and improving labor market conditions. At this gathering, the FOMC doubled the pace of its taper to $30 billion per month, a move that will allow the asset purchases program to conclude in March, three months earlier than originally planned. At the event, policymakers also signaled that they could raise the federal funds rate three times in 2022 to counter elevated price pressures, a much more aggressive normalization schedule than envisioned in September, when the median dot-plot expectation only pointed to a half hike.

