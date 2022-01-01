ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Long GBP/JPY: Top Trade Q1 2022

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarry trades haven’t been at the forefront of minds across...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

British Pound, GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Talking Points:. After limping into last month as one of the world’s weakest currencies, the British Pound has been brought back to life after a December rate hike from the BoE. GBP/USD retains bullish potential as a bull flag remains in working order, but...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.98% from last week. USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97. The number of traders net-long is 6.70% lower than yesterday and 18.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.78% higher than yesterday and 9.98% higher from last week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.94; (P) 155.44; (R1) 155.97;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral as it retreated after hitting 155.98. Some consolidations could be seen but further rally is expected as long as 153.97 support holds. As noted before, correction from 158.19 should have completed with three waves down to 148.94, after defending 148.93 key support. Break of 155.98 will resume the rise from 148.94 to retest 158.19 high next.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Gbp#Reflation#Gbp Jpy
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to trade in a lower 1.28-1.33 range into 2022 – DBS Bank

GBP’s recovery from Covid peaked at 1.4212 in May 2021. In November, the Bank of England’s shock decision to refrain from the rate hike it flagged sent the cable to the year’s low of 1.32. In 2022, economists at DBS bank expect the GBP/USD pair to trade in a lower 1.28-1.33 range.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: USD/JPY Vs DXY, EUR/USD, GBP, AUD

Currency markets begin the week with DXY at 95.67 and a 128 pip drop from November's high at 96.95 and just ahead of vital 97.16. October and November's monthly averages were located from the 5 year at 95.25 to tops at 98.00's and 99.00's. DXY begins January in a 413...
CURRENCIES
Woonsocket Call

5 Swing Trades For 2022

Here's my 5 swing trading setups to start 2022 off right. With each swing trading setup, I provide my ideal way in which I manage the risk.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 03 Jan 2022 00:02GMT. Resumption of recent up move. 1.3608 - Nov 09 2021 high. 1.3578 - 38.2% r of 1.3520-1.3162. 1.3550 - Last Fri's 6-week high. 1.3499 - Last Wed's high (now sup). 1.3466 - Last Fri's low. 1.3455 - Last Thur's low. GBP/USD - 1.3528....
MARKETS
DailyFx

MARA for Bitcoin Exposure: Top Trade Q1 2022

Digital assets have been one of the stories of 2021 but have been largely untradeable outside of spot trading due to size and lack of options availability. /BTC the bitcoin futures trade at a 5 Bitcoin notional value, while /MBT the micro contract at 1/10th the size might be a bit too small, and neither have a liquid options market.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

S&P 500 Trend is Higher Until Proven Otherwise: Top Trade Q1 2022

The S&P 500 has been trending strongly higher since the pandemic low, and on that it is difficult to bet against it even if at times it seems too high to buy. That doesn’t mean we get complacent, though, as an extended market can turn on a dime and do-so with seemingly little warning.
STOCKS
DailyFx

ARKK in Peril as the Fed Pivots to a Higher Interest Rates Regime: Top Trade Q1 2022

The Federal Reserve made one thing abundantly clear at the end of its December meeting: the U.S. economy is moving toward tighter monetary policy amid upside inflation risks and improving labor market conditions. At this gathering, the FOMC doubled the pace of its taper to $30 billion per month, a move that will allow the asset purchases program to conclude in March, three months earlier than originally planned. At the event, policymakers also signaled that they could raise the federal funds rate three times in 2022 to counter elevated price pressures, a much more aggressive normalization schedule than envisioned in September, when the median dot-plot expectation only pointed to a half hike.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD May Fall on Lagging RBA, Risk Aversion: Top Trade Q1 2022

The Australian Dollar has struggled to make good on pivot away from dovish policy extremes at the RBA, its home central bank. Governor Philip Lowe and company began scaling back Covid-linked asset purchases and unceremoniously ended a policy of capping the three-year bond yield. They even relented on the possibility of a rate rise next year, seemingly bowing to market pressure after insisting for most of the year that tightening will come no sooner than late 2023.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022

The coming year will see a raft of global central banks reversing their loose, pandemic monetary settings of the last two-years decisions and begin to normalize monetary policy by withdrawing emergency stimulus measures and hiking interest rates. Major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Canada, have already given markets a strong heads-up about what is to come over the next few months.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Riding The Bull Flattener: Top Trade Q1 2022

Heading into next year, tighter monetary policy and a deceleration of economic growth are likely to present a more challenging environment for risk assets. In rate of change terms, economic growth as measured by U.S. Y/Y Real GDP is likely to slow against very steep base effects, returning to a level reminiscent of our pre-COVID economy.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Lithium To See Strong Start to Year on Supply Deficit: Top Trade Q1 2022

Lithium prices put in impressive gains through 2021, even among the high-flying commodities sector. Electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries are driving rosy demand prospects going into next year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast electric vehicle sales growth of 40% in 2020 from 2019, an impressive rate of growth. The upside for lithium in the first quarter owes to fundamental tailwinds that have been in place since the pandemic started in early 2020, those being a small base of mining production amid increasing demand.
INDUSTRY
DailyFx

The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022

The JPY has been the worst performing G10 currency this year. Driving the JPY weaker has been a reasonably benign environment for risk assets, higher US rates and more recently the energy shock. Crude prices continue to remain “sticky” around $65-$70 a barrel. US rates look firmly set to go higher and equities may well stay supported, if not repeating the strong gains of this year. This should keep USD/JPY supported near 115.00, with scope for a break towards 120 as the Fed embarks on its tightening cycle – potentially next summer.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy