Top 5 Construction Stocks Likely To Maintain Momentum In 2022

The current market setup is very attractive for high beta stocks and could lead to a squeeze in the new year, J.P. Morgan says. "Investors have shed High Beta stocks precipitously and are back to paying record premium for Low Vol stocks," Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, chief U.S. equity strategist, and team write in a note. "While the rotation into these 'pseudo-bonds' (i.e., safe-haven, mega-caps) has helped anchor the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) near our 2021 price target of 4,700, it has contributed to sharp de-risking and outright bear market in High Beta stocks on both sides of the barbell (Value and Growth)."
