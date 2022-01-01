Top 5 Construction Stocks Likely To Maintain Momentum In 2022

Dividend Stocks With Momentum Offer Income and Upside. Adding high-quality dividend stocks to your investment plans can be a fantastic way to generate consistent income and build wealth over the long term. Many of these stocks are perceived as conservative investments, as dividend-payers tend to be established companies with consistent earnings. That means a lot of dividend stocks simply aren’t going to offer the same upside as other areas of the market. With that said, there are still a few dividend stocks out there that provide an opportunity to ride momentum while collecting quarterly payouts.

