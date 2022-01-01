Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1000 PM PST. Target Area: Benton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Marys River near Philomath affecting Benton County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Marys River near Philomath. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 20.7 feet, expect road flooding in Philomath, especially the south part of town in the vicinity of Chapel Drive, Fern Road, Grange Hall Road and Bellfountain Road. Portions of Highway 99W in Corvallis have historically been flooded at this level. If the Willamette River stage at Corvallis is at 28 ft or higher, expect additional flooding of county roads due to backing up of the Marys. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early this afternoon to 18.6 feet and then begin rising late this evening. It will then hold steady around 18 to 19 feet through Thursday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO