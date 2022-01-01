Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 12:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Posey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. .Recent heavy rains in the Ohio River basin are expected to cause rises in the river with multiple locations rising above flood stage this week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday, January 12. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this evening to 41.8 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, January 12 to 21.9 feet and begin rising again Thursday, January 13. It will rise to 27.4 feet Thursday, January 13. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet.
Comments / 0