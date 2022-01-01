ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 15:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EST. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River Near Clayton affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neuse River Near Clayton. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Mindor flooding begins. Minor overflow occurs on both banks. Water reaches the edge of the Neuse River Greenway trail. At 10.0 feet, The Neuse River Greenway at Covered Bridge Road begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on 09/16/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am EST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Neuse River Clayton 9.0 11.8 Tue 4 am EST 7.3 3.7 2.6 2.0
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1000 PM PST. Target Area: Benton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Marys River near Philomath affecting Benton County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Marys River near Philomath. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 20.7 feet, expect road flooding in Philomath, especially the south part of town in the vicinity of Chapel Drive, Fern Road, Grange Hall Road and Bellfountain Road. Portions of Highway 99W in Corvallis have historically been flooded at this level. If the Willamette River stage at Corvallis is at 28 ft or higher, expect additional flooding of county roads due to backing up of the Marys. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early this afternoon to 18.6 feet and then begin rising late this evening. It will then hold steady around 18 to 19 feet through Thursday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 08:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 05:12:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Brunswick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Meherrin River At Lawrenceville affecting Brunswick County. For the Chowan Basin...including Rawlings, Stony Creek, Sebrell, Lawrenceville, Emporia, Franklin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meherrin River At Lawrenceville. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Pasture land north of the river, downstream of the gage, begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.83 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 03/02/1954. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 12:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Posey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. .Recent heavy rains in the Ohio River basin are expected to cause rises in the river with multiple locations rising above flood stage this week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday, January 12. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this evening to 41.8 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, January 12 to 21.9 feet and begin rising again Thursday, January 13. It will rise to 27.4 feet Thursday, January 13. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Recent heavy rain will cause the Green River at Paradise to rise above moderate flood stage. For the Green River...including Paradise, Calhoun... Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 385.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Tuesday was 385.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 386.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

