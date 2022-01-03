Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022

Originally published Jan. 1, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first Twin Cities baby in 2022 was born about an hour after the clock struck midnight.

M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota welcomed Sophia Hope Yang at 1:32 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds and 19.5 inches.

“Sophia was a name selected by her sister Mia since for six years she’s longed for a sister and best friend,” said her mother, Nou Vang. “Despite the difficult time we had with 2020-2021, we learn to work differently and adapt to the new world and give love more unconditionally. With the new year and a new baby in 2022, it is like the beginning of all things – wonder, Hope [her middle name], and a dream of possibilities.”

Sophia Hope Yang is Nou Vang and Francis Yang’s sixth child. They have five other children.

