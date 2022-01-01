ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Fire Destroys Bel Air Home Under Construction Saturday Morning

By Jennifer Donatelli
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wogdz_0daevQGF00

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home under construction Saturday morning, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

A neighbor reported the fire in the 2800 block of 12 Stones Road just before 5:45 a.m., and it took 50 firefighters from several departments nearly an hour to bring it under control.

No one was injured, a statement from the office said. The fire caused about $500,000 in damages.

Sprinklers in the home were not connected because the home was still under construction, according to the statement. The owner told investigators the construction was nearly finished.

The origin and cause are still being investigated, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

No One Hurt After Bel Air Mobile Home Goes Up In Flames

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Bel Air. About 7 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire at the home in the 800 block of Cedar Lane, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. It took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. The agency said the residents noticed the fire after it started on their front porch and escaped before it spread to the rest of the home. The residents had minor burns but were not taken to the hospital, authorities said. It appears one of the family’s cats died in the fire but two others survived. Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire has been ruled accidental. Authorities believe it was started when combustibles inside a cat carrier caught fire. Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating the cause of this mobile home fire in the 800 blk of Cedar Ln in Bel Air.@BelAirVolFireCo @AbingdonFire & other were dispatch at 7AM. The occupants escaped and no injuries are reported. pic.twitter.com/0C6BkyqwT7 — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) January 4, 2022
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 People Die After Their Vehicle Crashes Into The Back Of Snowplow In Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Three passengers in a sport utility vehicle have died after they crashed into the back of snowplow in Silver Spring on Monday evening, Montgomery County police said. About 6:45 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the scene at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road and found a black Cadillac SRX with four passengers had crashed into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck. Two women and one male were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two of the victims were from Baltimore. The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Natasha Ann Hunter of Baltimore; 52-year-old Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore; and 27-year-old Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks of Clinton, Md. EMS removed the fourth passenger from the rear of the vehicle and took him to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in serious condition, police said. The driver of the snowplow remained on the scene after the collision, police said. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Knock Down 4-Alarm Fire In Charles North

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters had their hands full early Wednesday after a four-alarm fire erupted at a building in the Charles North neighborhood. About 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the building near the corner of West 22nd Street and Maryland Avenue, where they found flames shooting from the roof. While the building was mostly vacant, authorities told WJZ there were a couple people inside who managed to escape without injury. It took over 100 firefighters and roughly 30 trucks to get the flames under control, though the fire did spread to neighboring buildings. Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said the elements outside did...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Dead After Collision With Snow Plow In Montgomery County

FAIRLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a snow plow Monday evening in Montgomery County, police said. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road in Fairfield. All lanes were blocked as of 8 p.m. The crash happened after a snowstorm brought up to a foot of snow to the DC metro region Monday morning. Police did not release any identifying information on those involved. The crash remains under investigation. RT @mcpnews TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road is shut down following a traffic collision. Drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes. #MCPNews #Roadclosure https://t.co/HbQV1gzDUb pic.twitter.com/ItS1C8iISD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 4, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Bel Air, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Harford County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bel Air, MD
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Inmates Set Multiple Fires At Baltimore Prison, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Inmates set at least five fires in a Baltimore prison Sunday evening, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. More than 30 people were treated for smoke inhalation. Baltimore Fire Department units responded to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center in East Baltimore around 7:40 p.m., where correctional officers said there was a fire on the fifth floor. Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions on the fifth floor and extinguished the fire within minutes. Officials said 28 inmates were treated for minor smoke inhalation, while three inmates and a correctional officer were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time. According to Deputy State Fire Marshals, three fires were set in the common area of the fifth floor. Paper products, clothing and a plastic rolling food cart were set alight. While investigators were on the scene, inmates on another floor reportedly set two more fires, using including clothes and another food cart. Firefighters with investigators on the scene helped extinguish the second fire quickly, officials said. An investigation is ongoing into the arsons. Charges will be filed after consultation with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, the fire marshal’s office said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Drivers Find Mayhem On Maryland Roads After Snowstorm

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — “It was bad, it was a bad day,” said Gary, a professional driver who got stuck driving to Salisbury, Maryland Monday. He’s one of many who found mayhem on Maryland roads in the wake of the Baltimore region’s first major snowstorm of 2022. Anne Arundel County bore the brunt of this storm along with other parts of Southern Maryland where they received more than a foot of snow. As of Monday night, over 13,000 people were still without power, according to BGE. Monday afternoon, Governor Larry Hogan announced he fully activated the statewide operations center and was monitoring the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Where To Get A COVID-19 Test In Central Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released an updated list of locations to test for COVID-19. The department opened two new testing sites Friday to keep up with an increased demand for testing amid a surge in new infections. All community testing sites are free. Several pharmacy chains, including CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens, also provide testing in some locations. If you’re lucky, the stores may have home rapid at-home tests in stock as well. Here are testing opportunities in the area for the week of January 3, as provided by the MDH. Anne Arundel County Department of Health Except for the new Anne Arundel...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Recycling Collection Delayed In More Than Two Dozen Neighborhoods Tuesday, DPW Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recycling collection has been delayed in more than two dozen neighborhoods Tuesday as the Department of Public Works deals with the lingering effects of Monday’s snowstorm and a surge in COVID-19 cases that has presented “operational challenges,” the agency said. Pickup has been delayed in the following neighborhoods: Allendale, Arcadia,  Ashburton, Beverly Hills, Callaway-Garrison, Fallstaff, Frankford, Franklintown Road, Glen, Grove Park, Howard Park, Irvington Penrose / Fayette Street Outreach, Moravia-Walther, Montebello, Oldtown, Overlea, Park Circle, Parkside, Ten Hills, Towanda-Grantley, Uplands, West Arlington, West Gate, Yale Heights, West Gate. The Shipley Hill, Saint Josephs and Carroll-South Hilton neighborhoods were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Fire#Home#Wjz#The Fire Marshal#Northeast Regional Office
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Baltimore County Executive Olszewski Provides COVID-19 Update

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch will provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19 during a Wednesday press briefing. On Dec. 27, Olszewski declared a local state of emergency and introduced an indoor mask mandate. The mandate took effect on Dec. 29. Olszewski and Branch are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. outside the Historic Towson Courthouse. Watch the briefing live on CBSN Baltimore.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives Investigate Shooting Death Of Man In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death early Wednesday of a man in Northwest Baltimore. Officers called to a shooting near Reisterstown Road and Grantley Avenue about 1 a.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police. Additional details weren’t immediately clear Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Urges Marylanders To Stay Off Roads, Says 60K Power Outages Have Been Reported During Snow Fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following a snowstorm that coated central Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to avoid traveling on roads for the rest of the day and advised hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The governor said falling temperatures could refreeze roads that are currently wet and slushy and lead to icy travel lanes. “Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” Hogan said in a statement. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Fire Department Investigating Jail Fire That Left 30 Inmates Requiring EMS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are responding to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Facility for a fire inside the facility. Investigators will work with the fire department to determine what caused the fire. This is an active investigation. #BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022 #BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Nearly 13K Still Without Power Monday Evening After Snowstorm, BGE Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 13,000 residents are still without power Monday evening following a snowstorm that blanketed central Maryland, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map. As many as 19,393 BGE customers were impacted by 497 outages on Monday afternoon, according to the utility company. Throughout the day a majority of the outages have been concentrated in Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s counties, where 461 outages are still impacting 15,060 customers as of Monday evening. More than 18,000 customers in those counties were affected during the afternoon, according to the utility company. A smaller number of outages were reported in parts of Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties. Residents can report outages online if they still have an internet connection on their cell phones or by calling 1-877-778-2222.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Year’s Eve Shooting In Essex Remains Under Investigation

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that unfolded at an Essex home on New Year’s Eve. Officers were called to a shooting at the home on Jillway Court about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31, Baltimore County Police said. Once they arrived, officers determined a man had been shot at the residence after getting home, police said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Besides saying an armed man was involved, police have not released any details on the suspect’s identity. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 10-307-2020.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Council Votes To Extend State Of Emergency

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County on Monday night voted 6-1 to extend its State of Emergency period to Feb. 7, unless County Executive Johnny Olszewski declares an end to the emergency first. Olszewski declared a local state of emergency last week on Dec. 27 to shore up the county’s COVID-19 response. At the time Olszewski also announced an indoor mask mandate that will be in place until Jan. 31. The emergency declaration is intended to give Baltimore County more flexibility in the way it protects residents from COVID-19, while making it easier for the county to get whatever support it needs from the state and federal governments. The measures come as Maryland has seen its COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in recent weeks. Hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 in Maryland on Tuesday, with at least 500 of those in intensive care.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral service will be held next week for Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last month. A wake will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. the same day, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. There will be a public viewing for the officer on Sunday and Monday at the Wylie Funeral Home on North Mount Street. Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, died after she was removed from life support Dec. 23, a week after she was shot multiple times in the Curtis Bay area. Police previously said Holley was seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when someone opened fire into her vehicle. Two men—31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw—were arrested the next day after police linked them to the shooting based on surveillance video. Both men remain in custody while awaiting trial on charges linked to Officer Holley’s shooting and the murder of Justin Johnson, a man killed the same day.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Health Department Suspends In-Person Activities At Senior Centers Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission. The following senior centers are impacted by the policy: Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324 Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025 Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725 Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920 Seniors can still get...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Fire At West Baltimore Rowhome Put Out, One Firefighter Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a row home Friday afternoon in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The fire union said around 6:26 p.m. that the fire, on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street, has impacted all three floors of the three-story building. About an hour later, they said the fire was under control. The union said the closes fire engine was closed for staffing Friday night, possibly leading to a delay in response. 🔥WORKING FIRE U/D🔥1000 blk W Franklin St 21223#HarlemPark@docbullock Visible fire is out, #BMORESBravest is checking for hidden fire. One Firefighter is being taken to the burn center with a minor injury. #BCFDFIB on scene to investigate the cause and origin. https://t.co/ZYa2w5tz46 pic.twitter.com/Gzk5XD5tmh — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 1, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Release Body Camera Footage From Christmas Day Shooting Of Man In Behavioral Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday released body-worn camera footage of the shooting of Barron Von Coe, the 59-year-old man who was shot on Christmas Day in the midst of a behavioral crisis after he claimed to have a bomb and pointed a gun at responding officers. Initially, police said Coe opened fire on the officers responding to his house, but Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau said Tuesday the handgun recovered from the scene only had one round in the chamber and a firing pin spring was missing, rendering the gun inoperable. Officers were called to Coe’s home in the 4100 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site For County Employees

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County on Tuesday announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site to serve as many as 15,000 county employees and their families. The new testing site, operated by Ally Health, will be located at the Roger Carter Community Center. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball acknowledged the current capacity for COVID-19 testing is limited, saying the new site will serve many essential workers who need “quick and effective testing.” “We know that testing is so vital to fighting this pandemic, and our actions today are a critical step to keep the essential services we rely on open and safe,” Ball said. The site’s opening comes as the county has seen key COVID-19 metrics reach all-time highs, including a 27.8% positivity rate, 185 cases per capita and more than 4,000 new cases in the past week. “I’m appreciative because this is really quick and easy,” one visitor said. The testing site will offer both PCR and rapid tests to county employees and their families.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy