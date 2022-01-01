ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Marilyn Fisher

Fisher, Marilyn 83, 3/16/38-12/20/21 Marilyn passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by Husband Gerald Fisher, and parents Louis and June Solheim, and Grandson Lars. Survived by children Christian, (Christine), James, and...

Marilyn Jean Jones

July 13, 1942 - Dec 29, 2019. Granny you are missed by our family, and not a day goes by that I don’t think about and miss you.
Marilyn (Klingberg) Kes

Marilyn (Klingberg) Kes, age 78, of Prior Lake, MN, passed peacefully Christmas Day evening, December 25, 2021, at Fairview Ridges Hospital, in Burnsville, MN. A Christian Funeral will be held Friday, December 31, at 12 (noon) pm, with a visitation from 10 – 11:45 am, both at Immanuel Lutheran on Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Dr. Rev. Brent Parrish will preside. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Prior Lake. Memorials are strongly encouraged in memory of Marilyn to Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, due to family flower allergies.
PRIOR LAKE, MN

