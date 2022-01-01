Marilyn Fisher

Marilyn (Klingberg) Kes, age 78, of Prior Lake, MN, passed peacefully Christmas Day evening, December 25, 2021, at Fairview Ridges Hospital, in Burnsville, MN. A Christian Funeral will be held Friday, December 31, at 12 (noon) pm, with a visitation from 10 – 11:45 am, both at Immanuel Lutheran on Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Dr. Rev. Brent Parrish will preside. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Prior Lake. Memorials are strongly encouraged in memory of Marilyn to Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, due to family flower allergies.

