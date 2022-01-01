ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Cool Trucks We Hope To See In 2022

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Naming the trucks we're looking forward to the most in 2022 seems a bit futile following the most significant truck introduction of all in 2021. Yup, the Rivian R1T is quite possibly the most crucial vehicle launched since the Tesla Model S. It's well established by now that America...

Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Amazing Cars America Was Denied In 2021

The US is the second-largest car market globally, so you'd think manufacturers would send absolutely everything they have to offer over here, right?. Well, no. There are several great cars out there that we'll never get the opportunity to own. Some don't pass our strict safety standards and even stricter emissions legislation. Other vehicles don't come here because they're too small, and manufacturers think we wouldn't be interested in them.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
Fox News

Nissan's new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan. The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show. The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S. The Mountain Base has...
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Rivian R1T Dominate Snow In Drift Mode

Aimen Shawki is the manager of Rivian's Battery Validation Engineering department and the proud owner of a Rivian Blue R1T. He took delivery of his car one week ago, proving that not even Rivian's employees could jump the line to get their hands on one. Demand for America's first EV truck is enormous, and Rivian currently has a 55,400 R1T and R1S backlog. The bosses were the first to take delivery of the R1S SUV, but, you know, some jobs have nice perks.
CARS
Ars Technica

Here are the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we tested in 2021

I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Report: $30,000 Dealer Markup On Ford F-150 Lightning Spotted

The market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is just around the corner and the order bank will be opened in January. However, reports now are emerging about dealers' "market adjustments." According to Sam Alexander's video, the Koons Ford Falls Church dealer in Virginia sent an email to reservation holders,...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado EV Reservations Will Begin Immediately Tomorrow

Tomorrow is a big day for General Motors and its bread and butter Chevrolet brand. The all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado EV will be officially unveiled during a live online event. The original plan was for this to take place at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where GM CEO Mary Barra was scheduled to be the keynote speaker. GM backed out late last month over coronavirus concerns, as did many other automakers including BMW and Mercedes-Benz. But no matter. The show must go on somehow and GM is well prepared for this.
CARS
