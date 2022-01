Funeral services were held December 17, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Rosalie Cecile Dawson was born on the morning of January 3, in the brand-new year of our Lord 1951, she was the beautiful flower bloomed as the fourth child to the late Irene Louise Lynch-Dawson and the late Earl Wilson Dawson. That flower brought joy to the Dawson family. Rosalie, was affectionately called “Rosie”. Rosie was born and grew up in Fahie Hill, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

