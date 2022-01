Ruby Marie Dupuie Nunez, 90, passed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 16, 1931 in Grand Chenier, La. to Delma and Edia Swire. She loved the outdoors, flowers, fishing, crabbing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the lunchroom manager for nearly 20 years at Grand Chenier Elementary School where the students enjoyed her food. She was also a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and an American Axillary member.

GRAND CHENIER, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO