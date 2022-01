Many families, including mine, have a tradition of serving certain foods on New Year’s Day to bring good luck in the coming year. My grandfather on my mother’s side managed a circus and it is widely known that circus people tend to be much more superstitious than most. When we visited my grandparents, we always had to exit the house out the same door we had entered (so as not to have bad luck). We never put a hat on a bed (bad luck again).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO