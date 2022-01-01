Most Significant Trail Blazers Stories of 2021: Damian Lillard Slump

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road as Miami has won two of the last three in Portland. The Trail Blazers are the only team the Heat has more wins against on the road than at home. The Heat are 24-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 13-20 in road games ... Erik Spoelstra has recorded 715 career wins (630 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), and Gabe Vincent (protocols), Zylan Cheatham (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and P.J. Tucker (leg) is questionable. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (stomach) is out.

