ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Most Significant Trail Blazers Stories of 2021: Damian Lillard Slump

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers had a volatile, interesting year in 2021. After nearly a decade of stability, the Blazers experienced seismic shifts that redefined the terrain under their feet, changing the outlook heading into 2022 and beyond. On New Year’s Day we’re going to look back at the most significant events...

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road as Miami has won two of the last three in Portland. The Trail Blazers are the only team the Heat has more wins against on the road than at home. The Heat are 24-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 13-20 in road games ... Erik Spoelstra has recorded 715 career wins (630 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), and Gabe Vincent (protocols), Zylan Cheatham (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and P.J. Tucker (leg) is questionable. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (stomach) is out.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face an Atlanta Hawks squad decimated by coronavirus protocols even as their own players and head coach return to the court. Here’s hoping the Blazers can kick off 2022 with a win. Monday, January 3 - 7:00 p.m. PT. How to watch on TV: ROOT...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers To Make Up Game vs. Nets On January 10

The Portland Trail Blazers will make up their December 23 game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 10. The original date was postponed after a list of Nets players entered COVID protocols. Ironically, this was just prior to the Blazers’ own COVID troubles with more than half the team recently entering health and safety protocols.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Simons Goes Huge, Leads Trail Blazers Over Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night with yet another mixed lineup. Frontcourt stalwarts Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington returned from NBA Health and Safety Protocols, giving the Blazers size that they sorely missed the last ten days. In horrible karmic balance, Damian Lillard sat to rest an ongoing abdominal injury even as CJ McCollum continued his recovery from a collapsed lung. Portland’s increased mass helped with paint scoring and offensive rebounding, but ended up costing the Blazers every time they switched a big onto Atlanta star Trae Young. Norman Powell (26 points) and Anfernee Simons (a career-high 43) had great games starting in place of Lillard and McCollum. But Young outshone them all with 56 points on 17-26 shooting.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#The Trail Blazers
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reveals How Klay Thompson Looked in Practice

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson shared the court together. While it was just a practice scrimmage, the splash brothers are now one step closer to rejoining forces on an NBA floor. Positive reports about Klay's development continue to come out, with one of the most recent updates coming from Steph Curry himself.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Luol Deng Sets The Record Straight On His Departure From The Lakers: "There's No Way I Wasn't Good Enough To Play On That Team..."

Before there was LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers were just a team looking for their next big talent. The famous 'young core' of that era included D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, and Julius Randle. Of course, NBA veteran Luol Deng was also a part of that crew before being taken out of the rotation.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy