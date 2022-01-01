ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Lee purchases Long Island teen artist’s portrait for $1,000

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A teenage artist from Long Island has gotten the attention of a big-name Hollywood director.

Valley Stream native Kailee Finn hand drew a portrait of director Spike Lee for a class final at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan.

The portrait incorporates Lee's film company, 40 Acres and a Mule, in an effort to shine a light on what the name means in American history. After Finn posted a photo of the piece on Instagram, Lee himself reached out to purchase it.

"I've been a fan ever since I was a little girl. My family always plays movies. ‘Do the Right Thing’ is my favorite of all time actually. And I've just always been so in tune with him amplifying Black voices and experiences and stuff,” Finn says.

Lee purchased the portrait for $1,000 and gave Finn a shout-out on Instagram after meeting her in person.

