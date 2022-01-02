ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Snow Pounds Chicago Area; Lake Enhancement Could Bring 6 Inches Or More For Some Areas

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIk8x_0daesOv400

By Albert Ramon and Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow began pounding the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, and the forecast continues to call for up to 6 inches or more of accumulation in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties, and part of Will County, through midnight Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeBiT_0daesOv400

(Credit: CBS 2)

Other parts of the area are under a winter weather advisory, which has been extended to 3 a.m. for Kendall and Will counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtUSD_0daesOv400

(Credit: CBS 2)

As of 6 p.m., widespread snow was on the weather radar – with the heaviest falling over central sections of Cook County. Winds were also howling – up to 33 mph at Midway International Airport, and 21 mph in Waukegan. Visibility was greatly reduced – down to 0.8 mile at O’Hare International Airport, Aurora, and McHenry.

Conditions will worsen as the evening goes on, especially for those right along the lakefront, CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported.

Lake enhancement began kicking up in southern parts of Cook County by 6 p.m.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis noted the overall larger weather system was set to wrap up around midnight. But the lake enhancement will be dominant overnight, and in Northwest Indiana on Sunday morning.

Forecast snow totals have been revised down to a degree. Most of the area will likely see 3 to 6 inches, with 1 to 3 inches to the south. But along the lakefront, 6 inches or more are expected – and some areas could still see 9 or even 10 inches.

At 8 p.m., a moderate burst of snow developed over Cook, DuPage, and Will counties thanks to that lake enhancement. We expect this trend to continue through the evening.

Snowfall amounts as of 8 p.m. were ranging between 1.4 inches at O’Hare to 4.7 inches in Greenwood.

When temperatures drop overnight, some blowing snow is possible.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has placed 287 salt spreaders on the roads throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

The salt spreaders will focus on Chicago’s main roads and DuSable Lake Shore Drive as they plow snow and clear ice.

The snow tapers off overnight, except for lake effect snow. Lows drop into the 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKqTq_0daesOv400

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday morning, a few lake effect snow bands will persist in Northwest Indiana. Otherwise, there will be some clearing.

It will be clearing and colder Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwDoF_0daesOv400

(Credit: CBS 2)

Cold temperatures are expected Monday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills likely below zero. It will be warming up quickly by midweek.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Patchy Drizzle, Mist Continues With Temperatures Below Freezing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Patchy drizzle or mist will continue in the Chicago area with temperatures still slightly below freezing. Otherwise, the forecast remains on track and temperatures are warming this evening. Saturday night brings light drizzle. Temperatures will rise above freezing. Sunday will be colder with a high temperature of 25 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be colder to start the week, with single-digit temperatures. Then warmer Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory With Freezing Drizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some patchy freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick sidewalks or icy overpasses, but most roads have been treated, amounts should be very light and impacts should be limited. Therefore, despite the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place until 9 p.m., I believe the impacts will be relatively minor enough that Alert Mode is not needed. Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon and evening. High 34. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Temps dropping. High 25. EXTENDED Colder again on Monday with a warm-up expected for the second half of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Friday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions continue. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.               Friday’s temperatures begin in the single digits and only climb to a high of 14 degrees. It's even colder this morning! Temperatures hovering around 0° with wind chills ranging between -10 to -25° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/inNtg11Uet — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 7, 2022 Milder conditions arrive Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of light snow or sleet is possible Saturday night. Temperatures drop again on Sunday.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
County
Lake County, IN
City
Chicago, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
County
Cook County, IL
County
Will County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Aurora, IN
City
Mchenry, IL
City
Aurora, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
CBS Chicago

People Brave Brutal Weather As Wind Chills Produce Below Zero Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes you just have to be outside no matter how bitter the temperatures are. Some are out braving the brutal temperatures. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei tells us how some people are braving the brutal cold. With these brutally cold temperatures, it’s hard to stand outside for even just a few minutes. People we’ve talked to that have to be outdoors this time of year say it seems the bitter cold temperatures in Chicago are just getting started. For the first time since last winter temperatures are frigid in the city, and not everyone can stay inside and keep warm. “You have no...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Museum Prepares Exhibit For Centennial Of Historic Route 66, And Wants Your Contributions

CHICAGO (CBS) — This story is both a trip back in time and a look ahead. Historic Route 66, which of course had one of its terminal points in Chicago, turns 100 in a few years. And an Illinois museum needs your help to celebrate the milestone. The Illinois State Museum is in Springfield – a town which Route 66 passed right through. Because of COVID-19, CBS 2’s Marissa Parra took a virtual tour – and traveled through time virtually too. The first pieces of an exhibit in the making about Route 66 have survived decades. Holst showed Parra a detailed map of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chills Below Zero, Wind Chill Advisory For Western Counties

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western counties 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. Wind chills will drop to -25. This will be the coldest night of this three-day cold snap. As high pressure drifts overhead, the core of the Arctic air parks overhead. There will be more day of brutal cold on Friday with wind chills below zero. The milder air moving in this weekend is short-lived. Saturday temperatures rise above freezing. The next disturbance to move in will come in the form of a light, wintry mix since temps will hover around the freezing mark. The front passes early Sunday, so temperatures crash through the day even with the sunshine. TONIGHT: Bitter cold. Lows close to zero with wind chills 10 to 20 below. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 14. Wind chills to 10 below. SATURDAY: Light wintry mix by evening. High 33. SUNDAY: Sunny. Morning high of 25. Falling temperatures through the day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago

4 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore. Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim was standing on the 1700 block of East 72nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. In another shooting, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot while traveling in the Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said around 2:01 a.m., the victims were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Announces Free Days For Illinois Residents In January And February

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium announced a list of free days for January and February. Illinois residents with a valid ID can receive free general admission with advance ticket reservations. Here are the free days for Illinois residents: January Thursday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 17 (MLK DAY) For MLK Day on Jan. 17, Shedd will be open until 9 p.m. February Monday, Feb. 7 – Friday, Feb. 11 Monday, Feb. 14 – Friday, Feb. 18 The Shedd will be closed two days prior, Jan. 11 & 12, for routine maintenance and cleaning that cannot take place during normal business hours. The Shedd Aquarium requires proof of vaccination for all guests ages five and older. Visitors ages 16 years and older must show a photo ID along with their proof of vaccination. Masks for staff and visitors over the age of two are also required. More information can be found on the Shedd Aquarium’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday warned of three retail thefts at high-end stores on or near the Magnificent Mile this week. In each incident, the thieves broke into a store and took high-end merchandise, before getting into a waiting getaway car and leaving. The thefts all happened in the early-morning hours. Two happened early Tuesday in the 0-99 block of East Walton Street and the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, while the third happened early Thursday, also in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police did not specify which stores were targeted. For months, CBS 2 has been tracking retail thefts that have been ravaging the city’s Magnificent Mile. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been reporting on the issues with crime on the Mag Mile for months, and found that as of mid-December, only two people had been arrested in connection with them. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana Family Loses Dogs When Colorado Airbnb Burns Down In Marshall Fire, Wonders If They Could’ve Been Warned Sooner

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana family was planning to go on a dream vacation to Colorado, but it ended in tragedy. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported Thursday night, the Lawson family hopes their story serves as a warning to others as they travel. “We packed up the dogs, the kids – pretty much everything you can think of – and set off on a long, long drive,” said Patti Lawson. It was the post-Christmas trip the Lawsons had been waiting for. The family from Dyer, Indiana found the perfect Airbnb to stay at in the outskirts of Denver. “Great place to stay,”...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Chicago Area#Weather Radar#Clear Ice#Extreme Weather#Cbs 2 Rrb
CBS Chicago

MaShawn Plummer, Firefighter Who Died Of Injuries In Belmont Central Fire, Laid To Rest

CHICAGO (CBS) — A final salute today to a fallen Chicago firefighter. hundreds of first responders paying their respects at MaShawn Plummer’s funeral. Plummer was only 30 years old when he died while fighting a fire two weeks ago. CBS 2’ Steven Graves was there as family and friends gathered to remember him. A frigid final farewell for a fallen firefighter — a fellow brother who family says died while fulfilling his duty. “You accomplished your mission MaShawn. Now the world knows who our hero is,” said Flora Levy, Aunt. The term superhero is used to describe MaShawn Plummer a lot at his homegoing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

LIVE UPDATES: Funeral Services For Fallen Chicago Firefighter MaShawn Plummer

CHICAGO (CBS)– Funeral services are being held Thursday for fallen firefighter MaShawn Plummer. The 30-year-old firefighter died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood. (Credit: Chicago Fire Department) You can watch the funeral below: 1:10 p.m. Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief John Jakubec led the tolling of the bell for Plummer, as firefighters saluted their fallen colleague at the end of his funeral service. Firefighters then gathered outside the church to begin a procession to take Plummer’s casket to Oak Woods Cemetery for his burial, which will be a private service. 1:08 p.m. Plummer’s mother, Felicia Townsend Plummer, said her family...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

It May Be Time To Upgrade Masks With Omicron Coronavirus Variant Raging, Illinois’ Top Doc Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — At this stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be time to upgrade your mask. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday that cloth masks are the least effective against the highly contagious coronavirus Omicron variant. “That is better than nothing, but definitely, there is a gradation of masks – the N95, followed by the KN95, followed by the surgical math, and then finally the cloth mask,” Ezike said. Dr. Ezike said if you do wear a cloth mask, it should be multilayered and fit securely over the nose and mouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Health Care Workers In Gary, Indiana Describe Experience On Front Lines During COVID-19 Surge

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — We’ve all seen long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities over the last few weeks. On Friday, CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with workers on the front lines just over the state line in Gary, Indiana. “It’s more than just giving a vaccination or giving a COVID swab,” said nurse Danielle Collins. Lately, Collins also deals with emotions, when administering tests and shots in a COVID surge brings unwanted jabs from impatient people. “The pushing and the shoving; the arguing; people using profanity; people saying that you don’t care,” Collins said. The Gary native said that last sentiment is the farthest...
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Valet Drivers, Businesses On Near West Side On Alert After String Of Armed Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS)– Valet drivers and businesses on the Near West are being warned to be on alert after carjackings. Chicago police said in one incident, an offender held a gun against a valet driver’s stomach and demanded keys to two cars. A second offender drove off in one of them. In another incident, police said a carjacker grabbed keys to multiple cars out of a valet’s box and threatened the driver with a gun before driving off.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

An Inside Look At Emergency Room At Rush University Medical Center Amid Latest COVID Surge; ‘There Is A Worse Storm Ahead Of Us’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to tax the hospital system, with more than 7,000 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, and the state reporting its second-highest number of daily cases on Friday. While there was a slight dip in hospitalizations over the past day in Illinois, there are still more COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide right now than during any previous wave of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, only 18% of the state’s hospital beds were available, including only 9% of ICU beds. CBS 2’s Chris Tye got exclusive access inside the emergency room at Rush...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

More Than A Dozen People From Chicago Area Have Been Arrested In Connection With Capitol Insurrection, But Only One Has Been Sentenced To Jail Time

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 700 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol one year ago Thursday. More than a dozen of those arrested came from the Chicago area – including a Chicago police officer. So what has happened to them since, and ow many actually got jail time? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug through federal records to find out. Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who worked in the Harrison (11th) District, has been on leave. He became infamous for photos of him inside the Capitol wearing a Chicago Police Department hoodie. Chicago Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy