Department Of Streets And Sanitation Sends Out 287 Salt Spreaders As Snow Pounds Chicago Area

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has placed 287 salt spreaders on the roads throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

The salt spreaders will focus on Chicago’s main roads and DuSable Lake Shore Drive as they plow snow and clear ice.

A total of 6 to 9 inches of snow are expected to fall on the Chicago area Saturday. Streets and San will continue monitoring weather and ground conditions and adjust resources as needed.

To watch the city’s snow plow fleet in real time, visit this website .

