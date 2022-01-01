Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

Thunder update: G Josh Giddey, the sixth pick in the 2021 draft from Australia, became the youngest player in NBA history (19 years, 84 days) to record a triple double (17 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds) in Sunday's 95-86 loss to Dallas. ... The rebuilding Thunder (13-23) is at the bottom of the Northwest Division. ... Coach Mark Daignault is sidelined because of COVID-19. Assistant Mike Wilks will run the team. ... G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 22.7 points per game. ... Second-leading scorer F Luguentz Dort (knee) is questionable. ... Roseville native Mike Muscala, in his eighth NBA season, averages 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.
