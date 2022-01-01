ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio — Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76 on Saturday. Xavier Castaneda had...

www.startribune.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hamilton put-back lifts Kent State past Ball State, 66-65

MUNCIE, Ind. — Justyn Hamilton put back an offensive rebound with 10 seconds left to give Kent State a 66-65 win over Ball State in a Mid-American Conference battle Tuesday night. The game was tied four times in the final three minutes and neither team led by more than...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves gameday: Thunder rookie Josh Giddey set NBA record in last game

Thunder update: G Josh Giddey, the sixth pick in the 2021 draft from Australia, became the youngest player in NBA history (19 years, 84 days) to record a triple double (17 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds) in Sunday's 95-86 loss to Dallas. ... The rebuilding Thunder (13-23) is at the bottom of the Northwest Division. ... Coach Mark Daignault is sidelined because of COVID-19. Assistant Mike Wilks will run the team. ... G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 22.7 points per game. ... Second-leading scorer F Luguentz Dort (knee) is questionable. ... Roseville native Mike Muscala, in his eighth NBA season, averages 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.
NBA
FOX Sports

Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Illinois State 81-76 in OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 18 points to lead five Valparaiso players in double figures as the Beacons turned back Illinois State 81-76 in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference play on Sunday. Trevor Anderson added 14 points and six assists for Valparaiso (8-6, 1-1). Eron Gordon pitched...
ILLINOIS STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Nolley's late free throws help Memphis hold off Tulsa 67-64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malcolm Dandridge and Earl Timberlake scored 12 points apiece and Landers Nolley II sank two free throws with 2 seconds left as Memphis held off Tulsa 67-64 in American Athletic Conference action Tuesday night. Timberlake added eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-5, 2-1), who led 34-25...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gardner leads Virginia's late rally to beat Clemson 75-65

CLEMSON, S.C. — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65 on Tuesday night. Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers land graduate transfer in Vanderbilt DE Lorenza Surgers

The Gophers on Tuesday added to their defensive line via the transfer portal, receiving a commitment from end Lorenza Surgers, a 6-5, 265-pound graduate transfer from Vanderbilt. Surgers announced his commitment to the Gophers on Twitter. Surgers played in 12 games, starting eight, for the Commodores in 2021, finishing with...
COLLEGE SPORTS

